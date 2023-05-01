Thing MCU Actor Could Be Male Or Female, Big Name Eyed





Although not much is known about the next The Fantastic Four film from Marvel Studios, recent rumors have started circulating about who could play The Thing in the next MCU film. A recent report from a Twitter user MyTimeToShineHello, a noted film insider and scooper for comic book movies, notes that Marvel Studios has been looking for actors to play The Thing in the upcoming movie. While the insider didn’t say much, he did note that the studio was looking for Jewish male AND female actors to play the role. He also named Mila Kunis (That 70s Show, Black Swan, Friends with Benefits) as one of the actors Marvel Studios would watch. Of course, nothing is set in stone yet, with no official casting for the members of the iconic group having been revealed. They are looking at Jewish, male AND female actors for The Thing in Fantastic Four. Mila Kunis is one of them MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) April 28, 2023 Who will be in the cast of the film The Fantastic Four? While it’s unclear who will be starring as members of the Fantastic Four, rumors have started to heat up as to who Marvel Studios might be watching. Recently, reports that Adam Driver had been offered the role of Reed Richards appeared, with other reports suggesting names like Jodie Comer And Elvisstar Austin Butler was considered to appear in the film. The film’s official cast has yet to be announced, but The Officealum John Krasinski recently debuted as a variant of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The MarvelsFantastic Fourcomic book series, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1961 and was the first superhero team-up title produced by Marvel Comics. The film is set to debut during MCU Phase 6 on February 14, 2025.

