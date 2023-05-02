Actor Matthew Lawrence says he was fired from his agency after refusing to pose nude for a hit director | people

Entertainment
At the age of 14, Matthew Lawrence became Robin Williams’ middle child in the hit family comedy Seara Doubtfire. At 17, he joins the cast of the teenage series me and the world, playing the older brother of one of the main characters. After the brief success achieved in the 1990s, especially with young audiences, the name of Matthew Lawrence (Pennsylvania, USA, 43 years old) barely appears in a series of minor titles and his once promising career seems to have failed to take hold. turned off In a recent episode of his podcastentitled Brotherly Loveand which he presents with his brothers Joey Lawrence, 47, and Andrew Lawrence, 35, the actor revealed a possible cause of his absence from the headlines: an experience of sexual harassment, in which his talent agency fired after refusing to remove her clothing for a top director, whose name she does not disclose.
There have been many times in my life where I have been approached for a major role, Lawrence explained to his brothers and co-hosts of the podcast. I lost my agency because I went to a hotel room, which I can’t believe they sent me to, of a high-profile Oscar-winning director who showed up in a dress bedroom, asked me to undress and said I needed to make me Polaroids, admitted the actor. And then he told me that if I did X, Y and Z, he would be the next Marvel character. The actor explained that he refused to do what the director asked him to do: So my agency fired me for leaving this room.
The actor explained in the podcast that many of her friends, all male, have shared the same or similar experiences, and while she views #MeToo as a positive movement, she also believes there is a double standard in how people treat victims males compared to female victims. In my opinion, not many men have come forward to talk about this issue in the industry, Lawrence said. I know, of course, that’s probably about a third of what women go through, but men go through that too. I think our society is less prepared to hear that this situation also occurs with men, as it does with women.
On October 15, 2017, actress Alyssa Milano posted a tweet at 10:21 p.m.: If you have been harassed or sexually assaulted, write Me too [yo tambin] in response to this tweet. It was the fuse that lit a feminist fire that over the past five years has caused a shift in the social perception of machismo in society, leaving the upper echelons of Hollywood and reaching all levels of society. Many actresses have joined the movement since October 2017, the greatest representative of which was the figure of film producer Harvey Weinstein, on whom weighed more than 80 complaints for inappropriate behavior. But a series of actors have also joined the movement.
The recent Oscar winner for The whale, Brendan Fraser, revealed in 2018 an incident of sexual harassment that alienated him from the industry that raised him in his youth. It all happened at the Beverly Hills Hotel, after a lunch organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the Golden Globes each year. He met Philip Berk, the president of the said association who, in front of a large group of people, shook his hand and took the opportunity to pinch his behind. Fraser could not forget her, and her angst eventually led to depression. He made me back down, he made me withdraw, he confessed his disappearance from the cinema in 2003.
Actors like former child star Corey Feldman have told TV that he and his best friend Corey Haim (also a child star who died in 2010 after a life marked by drug addiction) were abused as minors , in the eighties. . . the digital medium daily beast sparked a debate about child abuse in the industry with an article titled: The other open secret in Hollywood besides Harvey Weinstein: the hunt for young people. Here the confession of James Van Der Beek, known for having given life to Dawson in Dawson grows up, who tweeted: I lived through older, powerful men grabbing my ass and cornering me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger. Actor Terry Crews, known for taking part in comedy Brooklyn 99or Javier Muoz, one of the stars of the musical hamiltonwere some of the male voices that became representatives of the movement.
