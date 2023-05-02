Entertainment
Theater company founded by UMN alum reads original play – The Minnesota Daily
The St. Pauls Bad Mouth Theater Company read Nebraska, a moving play about a troubled Midwestern family, on April 24.
The Bad Mouth Theater Company, founded by the University of Minnesota, read Mari Sitner’s moving play Nebraska at the Waldmann Brewery in St. Paul on April 24.
Sitner, a 24-year-old Detroit-based New York-based playwright, wrote Nebraska with a tone that felt authentic to the Midwestern landscape without relying on overused rural American tropes. The play worked, not just as an introduction to Sitners’ clever writing, but as the final move from a collective of actors affiliated with the University of Minnesota.
Mysteriously though, the play is set outside of Nebraska and in a troubled family home in the Midwest, with the exact location remaining unknown to audiences. For Sitner, aspects of character study mattered more than location or plot.
I always start with character. I’m less focused on the subject of the piece at the beginning and more focused on who these characters are and what they would say to each other, Sitner said. I had a vague idea of the plot when I started, but I was mostly interested in how it was going to play out with the characters’ individual quirks and personalities.
The play was read by four local actors: Bridget Foy, Nate Turcotte, Garrett Hildebrandt and Bad Mouth co-founder Amanda Forstrom. Stage directions were read by Kevin Kautzman, who co-founded the Bad Mouth Theater Company with Forstrom and Sitner.
Nebraska captures the daily intensities of working class life. It centers on a family of three: siblings Richie and Vicki and their mother, Heather. The children are both young teenagers taking care of themselves while their mother works long hours. That changes when a charming door-to-door salesman, Josh, befriends Heather and the kids. We don’t know what Josh sells to the family until much later.
Turcotte, who read for the character of Richie, is a sophomore in college who once met Forstrom and became involved with Bad Mouth during another production.
Usually in other cities readings like this, just actors getting together and reading a play for fun, are common, but not something the Twin Cities have a lot. I hope to continue to support them because I think the readings are so crucial to keeping the art alive, Turcotte said.
One of the founders of Bad Mouth, an alumnus of Kautzman University, connected with Sitner via Twitter a few years ago before Bad Mouth even existed. A self-established playwright, Kautzman returned to New York’s Twin Cities during the pandemic before deciding to start a theater collective.
Nowadays, Bad Mouth creates audio content and podcasts, as well as their first large-scale production. Titled One Good Marriage, it will premiere at the Phoenix Theater in Uptown Minneapolis on May 19.
Philosophically, the theater is an anecdote about alienation in an extremely alienated and asocial time, Kautzman said. One of the things that introduced me to theater was spending too much time on the internet. There’s nothing quite like being in a room full of adults and pretending together.
Fittingly, Nebraska wows audiences with its raunchy, titillating dialogue.
Richie and Vickie bicker while dealing with the helplessness of harsh economic realities. Their mother Heather, brilliantly played by Forstrom, struggles with addiction, stressful work hours and an absent husband. Meanwhile, the plot twists and turns with Josh’s manipulation.
Sitner delivered a darkly humorous play with Nebraska and expressed some relief after its first reading.
It’s hard to be very creative when you’re not in school. You work jobs that may not be your favorites, you move around and you educate yourself, Sitner said. It feels good to put something back in the world.
