Barbie unveiled a new doll honoring the Hollywood legend Anna May Wong Monday.

Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, owner of Barbie, said the company was “proud to continue to grow its representation in the toy aisle.” The dolls seek to commemorate the trailblazing actress as part of Barbie’s Inspirational Women series and to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Month.

“We are thrilled to share the journey of an incredible icon who was at the forefront of inclusive progress in Hollywood,” McKnight said in a statement.

The creators worked with Wong’s niece, Anna Wong, to sculpt a doll that mirrors the icon, and she called it an “incredible tribute to my aunt.”

Barbie pays tribute to Hollywood icon Anna May Wong with a new doll. Barbie



The doll depicts the actress with her chic bangs and smoky eyeshadow, while wearing a red dress inspired by the one she wore in the 1934 crime film “Limehouse Blues.” It will be available for purchase at Amazon, Target, Walmart and Mattel starting Monday for $35, Barbie said.

Barbie will also donate $25,000 to Asian American LEADa nonprofit organization dear to Wong that serves low-income and underserved young Asian-Pacific Americans.

Actress Anna May Wong (1905-1961) was Hollywood’s first Asian-American star. AP Photo



Born in 1905 in Los Angeles, Wong was considered the first Chinese-American movie star. During his career, Wong appeared in more than 60 films, including one of the first films made in Technicolor, achieving international recognition. In 1951, she became the first Asian-American woman to lead an American television show, “Madame Liu-Tsong’s Gallery”. She died in 1961.

In addition to her Hollywood accolades, Wong is also the first Asian American appear on US currency.

