From the fringe to the mainstream

For just over a decade from 2008, the brothers Josh And Benny Safdi were a regular part of the American independent film scene. Carry out micro-budget projects such as daddy long legs And god knows whatthe Safdies were content to make their quirky New York feature films (mixed with interesting diversions like the sports documentary Larry Cook). But then Uncut Gems hit in 2019 and suddenly, this duo exploded. They had gone from being under the radar to being the creators of a major crossover box office hit. A new day had dawned. The Safdie brothers had gone mainstream.





As a result of this, Benny Safdie started performing outside of the things he was directing. Previously, Safdie had appeared in shorts and features he and his brother had made (particularly in a leading role in Good time). Prior to 2020, the only non-Safdie feature Benny Safdie appeared in was person to person. However, in just a few short years, Benny Safdie has appeared in a variety of major projects ranging from Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret For Obi Wan Kenobi. It’s a remarkable achievement made all the more intriguing by how long the Safdies were indie darlings.

What kind of roles has Benny Safdie played recently?

While Benny Safdie has become infinitely more visible as an on-screen actor in films since Uncut Gems created, he also does not take leading roles in movies. Safdie’s default parts in projects like The stars at noon Or Licorice Pizza had supporting roles. Such characters may be memorable or have amusing lines, but they are not meant to be the protagonists. It’s a move reminiscent of Benny Safdie’s days as an independent film actor in stuff like Good timewhere he played a man destined to motivate a series of crimes committed by by Robert Pattinson protagonist. The more things change, the more Safdie’s choice of roles remains the same.

Meanwhile, the actor’s long career in grounded independent films means that Benny Safdie is good at appearing in a small-scale movie or TV show without distracting viewers. Thanks to his and Josh Safdie’s work as filmmakers, Benny Safdie was meant to appear on screen and look natural. He couldn’t disturb the lived-in grime that pervades works like Uncut Gems Or daddy long legs. This talent now allows Safdie to appear in the third act of something like The stars at noon without it becoming a distraction or a gimmick. The performing skills that served him well during the indie underground era still prove to be very useful to this actor/director.

It also doesn’t hurt that Benny Safdie wisely sticks to the realistic drama lane rather than committing to big-budget or VFX-based action flicks that might prove odd for this particular artist. . Safdie knows how to create and portray realism in cinematic storytelling. That’s what makes his and Josh Safdie’s directorial work look like Good time And Uncut Gems so tangible and propelling. Adhering to this kind of storytelling in acting gigs that he didn’t also conduct proved to be a boon for him. Of course, the only exception to this phenomenon is his role as the runaway Jedi Nari in Obi Wan Kenobi, a role that still saw Safdie inhabit a stripped-down environment (it wasn’t like he was asked to rub shoulders with Babu Frik and Dexter Jettster) and only appeared for one episode. Safdie was happy to appear in the star wars franchise, but he got out of this galaxy a long, long way before it disrupted his default preferences as an actor too much.

But why is Benny Safdie doing all these acting gigs?

Benny Safdie doesn’t do many major interviews just for his acting gigs (he didn’t do any press for his only guest spot on Obi Wan Kenobi), so it’s hard to get an exact quote from the man on why he chose to embrace so many acting roles in the years that followed. Uncut Gems. However, it’s mostly about living by surfer logic: catching a promising wave when it comes. With the resounding success of Uncut GemsBenny Safdie got a renewed level of exposure that put him so high on Hollywood’s radar that he got an offer to be on a star wars TV show.

With this new exhibition came the opportunity to work with acclaimed authors like Christopher Nolan, Paul Thomas AndersonAnd Claire Dennis, among many others. They’re not just ordinary filmmakers – someone like Denis is seen by filmmakers as Barry Jenkins as the greatest director of all time. The chance to work with these kinds of artists is definitely exciting for Safdie, why wouldn’t he take it? Even a young filmmaker like Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret. director Kelly Fremon Craig (who has only directed one film before Judy Blume adaptation) offers Safdie a chance to partner with a hugely exciting new directorial voice. If you had the opportunity to work under the direction of this kind of filmmakers, wouldn’t you also answer the call?

With these kinds of artistic opportunities, it’s clear why Safdie is making these career choices as an actor. So far, his exploits as a performer have proven to be quite enjoyable to watch, so it’s not like it’s torture to watch this director continue to work outside of his own directing endeavors. For example, Benny Safdie’s work as kind dad Herb Simon in Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret can’t hold a candle to the exceptional work of Rachel McAdams among the adult actors in this film. However, Safdie still offers a charming presence and her gift for naturalism fits perfectly into the interior. At Marguerite’s nuanced world. Meanwhile, his portrayal of the Los Angeles City Council member Joel Wax In Licorice Pizza is also quite solid. Safdie resisted the urge to be broad and cartoonish in portraying a very complicated politician who is also a queer man in the 1970s, opting instead for something more idiosyncratic.

This is perhaps the greatest feat of all traditional Benny Safdie actors. Something like Licorice Pizza sees him engage in the same kind of artistic audacity that has made his directorial efforts as Good time And Uncut Gems so loved. Of course, with Josh and Benny Safdie now preparing a new directorial effort that will be anchored by Adam Sandler And Megan you stallion, it’s unlikely Benny will have that much time in the near future to commit to acting roles for other filmmakers. However, his rampant presence in films since Uncut Gems debuted suggests that once Benny Safdie has some time off again, audiences can expect more interesting examples of the guy bouncing back into the spotlight of mainstream pop culture.