Pottery and Baking Join Forces for PVCC’s “Bowls & Bunuelos” Fundraiser





Members of the pottery club at Piedmont Virginia Community College invited the community to enjoy a sweet, cinnamon-dusted donut on Friday night and save the craft bowl it’s served in for Saturday morning cereal. The “Bowls & Buuelos” fundraiser, scheduled for Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in front of the college’s V. Earl Dickinson Building, will raise money for Sin Barreras to help the local immigrant community. Mexican-Appalachian fusion group Lua Project will perform at the fundraiser. PVCC art teacher Tom Clarkson said the students created functional pottery bowls throughout the semester in their free time for the annual fundraiser. On Friday, traditional Latin American treats prepared by a community member will be individually wrapped and placed in the bowls. New this year, bowls created by ceramists from all over the region. “We try to reach out and include the whole clay community,” Clarkson said. People also read…











Before the pandemic, bowls were filled with hot soup. This time, expect to find buuelos in the new ship. Popular in Mexico, Spain, Latin America, and as far afield as North Africa and the Philippines, buuelos are sweet dough pastries lightly fried and topped with cinnamon and sugar. Many regional variations abound that top them with syrup, flavor them with anise or fill them with figs, sweet potatoes or cheese. Pottery Club members apply their ceramic skills in a labor of love to combine practicality with artistic expression. “People are exploring their imagination and their creativity,” Clarkson said. “It must be a functional bowl.” Clarkson recommends arriving early on Fridays and not just to enjoy the Lua Project music. “Last year we sold out in about half an hour,” he said. Sin Barreras strives to educate and support the Hispanic community in and around Charlottesville. It offers advocacy and legal services and presents workshops. multicultural health fairs and the annual cultural festival of Cville Sabroso. Learn more about sinbarrerascville.org. The event is free. A suggested donation of $20 for each bowl and buñuelo will benefit Sin Barreras. Many free parking spaces are available in front of the building. Learn more about pcvv.edu/performingarts. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

