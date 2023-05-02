Kevin Feige Reveals 1 Guardian Actor Who Is “One Of The Best” At Marvel

At Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 global press conference, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shouted a Guardians star as being “one of the best actors” in Marvel.

The third Guardians The film had its official premiere on April 27 after a screening a week before in Paris to critical acclaim. It’s been praised for almost everything, from its emotional story to the stellar performances of the cast.

Given its autonomy of 2 hours 29 minutes, Guardians 3 has plenty of room for all the members of the fan-favorite team to really shine and close their bows, at least for now.

After the premiere, Feige highlighted one actor in particular who stood out in the new film.

Kevin Feige Praises Guardian of the Galaxy

wonder

At the global press conference for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave a special shout out to Dave Bautista (Drax), calling him “one of the best actors” in Marvel.”

Feige began by highlighting two of the main cast members absent from the press conference Zoe Saldana and Bautista saying that the former “kill him”, and that the latter deserves “particular” mention:

“That cast, who is amazing, and the cast members who aren’t there, and Zoe, who is such a key to this, and I think she kills it. And in particular, Dave Bautista.”

Getting cut from spoiling a scene in Guardians 3Feige alluded to one moment in particular that he said “tear[ed] We, “ leading to a chorus of “aw” other conference participants:

“We watched the movie last night, and we were talking about the moments that were tearing us apart, when [Drax] watches… I’m not going to give anything away, but he gives expression in the film.”

Feige explained that watching this scene made him think Bautista had become “one of the best actors who [they’ve] never worked with:”

“I’m literally like, not only is Drax one of the best characters in the MCU, written by James, but I think Dave Bautista has become one of the best actors we’ve ever worked with, and I just want to push that shout.”

Nathan Fillion, who moderated the discussion, added that Bautista has “became an incredible actor” referring to the lack of in-depth acting experience of the interpreter of Drax before guardians of the galaxy:

“I really like when people who don’t come from an acting background… really make a splash. He’s become an amazing actor.”

Could Guardians 3 be Bautista’s best?

Just under a year before the film’s debut to the general public, Bautista teased that Guardians 3 could be his last adventure as Drax.

There were strong implications that this meant his character would die in the film, or at least leave the Guardians team at the end of the film.

As such, Feige’s particular praise for him in the final film means much more than just a compliment, as it highlights the high note Bautista ends with this character.

Appeared in every Guardians movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Specialas well as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: EndgameAnd Thor: Love and Thunder, Bautista made Drax a beloved crew member for fans and the film’s creative team. It’s sure to be a bittersweet goodbye for both the character and the actor.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters Friday, May 5.