Hollywood writers’ strike looms as deadline approaches





Hollywood writers are set to strike as early as Tuesday morning if an agreement is not reached between members of the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. If there is no agreement tonight at 11:59 p.m., then the WGA is in a position to strike at 12:01 a.m., Deadline Hollywood editor Dominic Patten told KTLA. It would be the WGA’s first strike in more than 10 years with more than 11,000 TV and film writers set to walk off the job. You’re going to see picket signs in front of studios, in front of various other offices, and you’re going to start to see a number of shows shut down instantly, Patten added. SNL, late-night shows and more will be impacted by impending WGA strike

WGA and AMPTP have been in talks for over a month. If a contractual agreement isn’t reached by midnight, a strike could have a ripple effect on restaurants, parking lot attendants, dry cleaners and so many other businesses that work closely with movie studios. and television in Hollywood and beyond. “They worry about it because some of us here don’t have second jobs,” valet Dave Sanchez told KTLA. So they are concerned about where their next check will come from after next week. Writers are pushing for better base pay and increased residual money, saying half of all writers are currently earning a ladder – the bare minimum of their contract. They also want higher contributions to their pension plan and health fund. TV and film executives, on the other hand, say they are still recovering from pandemic-related losses and have invested a lot of money in streaming content. The studios that made billions and billions and billions, they say they can’t do it. We were cutting jobs, we were cutting content, but of course that’s largely to please Wall Street and its stocks. They are still very profitable businesses, Patten said. Viewers will almost see an impact with late night shows in reruns starting tomorrow if the strike starts tomorrow. If this drags on, scripted shows will be affected and next season’s network shows could be delayed or canceled. “That’s around the time, May or June, when people start gearing up for the shows that will debut in September and October on the networks, Patten said. So suddenly they won’t have a pipeline. to put anything in it. Feature films could also be affected, with many writers scrambling over the past few weeks to get their assignments ahead of the potential strike. If there is no deal by midnight tonight, writers have been asked to shut down their computers.



