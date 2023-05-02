Casting News, Interviews and Tips

May the force of entertainment be with you! Welcome to your roundup of acting activities, where we recommend everything from empowerment exercises to the best entertainment events for each day of the month. Check out these 31 carefully curated activities that will help your career flourish:

Tips & Inspiration:

1. Be inspired by the queen of gaming herself! Watch Meryl Streep describe what acting means to her.

2. In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, sign up for acting class with the legendary Stella Adler.

3. Listen to the first episode of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ powerful new podcast wiser than me with the one and only Jane Fonda.

4. Friendly Reminder: Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12. Take the opportunity to thank your favorite theater teacher for everything he has taught you.

5. Dive into The art of kindness podcasts conversation with Small fires everywhere And Tiny Beautiful Things showrunner Liz Tigelaar to dangle tips from the other side of the camera.

6. Does finding a good monologue stress you out? Check out these tips for cutting a good one out of a scene.

7. Plug into Abbott Elementary School star Sheryl Lee Ralphs stimulating discussion on the hit podcast Awards Speech.

8. Registration for most summer acting classes is open! Browse through the techniques and think about which courses you might find useful.

9. Do people always say good luck to you before auditions or about your career in general? Nonprofit Kindness.org has shared amazing ways to make your own luck!

10. May is National Mental Health Month, so name @realdepressionproject our spotlight on social media. Follow us for helpful and reassuring messages centered on all aspects of mental health.

What to watch:

11. Marks of May Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Most major streamers have curated playlists that make it easy to watch content celebrating American stories from Asia and the Pacific Islands.

12. The White House Plumbers (miniseries) airs on HBO Max May 1: HBO Max has clogged toilets and a roster of star players is here to unclog them. Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson lead a cast of acting veterans (including Kathleen Turner) in a satirical political drama that follows the masterminds of Watergate.

13. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (limited series) streams on Netflix on May 4: Dear readers, the ton is abuzz with a new Bridgerton spin off. Fans of Shonda Rhinmes’ runaway franchise will no doubt enjoy this Queen Charlotte origin story.

14. The two others (comedy series) returns to HBO Max on May 4: We’ll say the charm third time, but really every time the charm with this cheeky series that pokes fun at the industry we all know and love. The premise is that two desperate siblings are vying to match the success in the entertainment industry that their family (which includes their mother Pat played by Molly Shannon) has catapulted.

15. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (action movie) hits theaters on May 5: even if it’s still spring, Disney is launching a summer blockbuster. The third installment in Marvels superhero series is expected to shine a light on the Rockets’ past.

16. crazy paradise (satirical comedy) hits theaters May 12: Charlie Day makes his directorial debut in this film that sees a love-struck fool become an accidental celebrity.

17. The mother (action film) airing on Netflix May 14: Jennifer Lopez stars as THE mother of all mothers in this action-packed thriller.

18. About my father (comedy) hits theaters May 26: Robert De Niro and Sebastian Maniscalco star as a bickering father-son duo in this comedy about finding the true meaning of family.

19. The little Mermaid (family fairy tale) hits theaters May 26: Dive Under the Sea for Disney’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved tale. Early buzz suggests Halle Baileys Ariel and Melissa McCarthys Ursula are reason enough to swim under the sea again.

Wellness activities:

20. As we’ve established, May is Mental Health Month. Use it as a reminder to check in with loved ones and yourself. Organizations like the National Institute of Mental Health exist to provide resources, should you need them.

21. In the middle of the ever-moving parade, take a moment to stop and ask yourself why. Why do I keep playing? It is important to register and follow the route of your intentions.

22. It was recently discovered that taking 5 second breaths is optimal for regulating the body and also reducing stress. Learn more about the science behind it here.

23. As the sun begins to rise higher and higher, be sure to plan some outdoor activities for yourself. Getting outside is vital for well-being.

24. When was the last time you did absolutely nothing for 10 whole minutes? Watch mindfulness expert Andy Puddicombe describes the transformative power of doing just that.

25. Selena Gomez intensified and is now at the intersection of performers and mental health. Take a look at some of the ideas the artist has shared over the years.

Live/virtual events:

26. Nominations for the 76th Annual Tony Awards will be announced Tuesday, May 2 by Lea Michele and Myles Frost live from Sofitel New York on the Tony Awards YouTube Channel.

27. After a smashing (and sold-out) run at BAM, heavy hitters Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac wear The sign in the window by Sidney Brustein on Broadway, officially opening the first week of May.

28. Oh, baby, baby! Britney Spears’ chart-topping music collection gets theatrical when Once upon a time begins previews at the Marquis Theater on May 13, adding yet another happily ever after story to the fairytale landscape that has become Broadway.

29. From birdwatching to lollygagging among the lilacs, places like Botanical Gardens in New York offer countless outdoor excursions. Check with your local nature center!

30. From current artists like Ed Sheeran to retro crooners like Duran Duran, May is filled with a multitude of hot concert series participate.

31. Last, but not least, May 14 is Mother’s Day. Celebrate the mother figure in your life. She deserves it.

Looking to get your big break? Sign up or login to Broadcast networks and land your next acting role today!

You might also like:



Robert Peterpaul is a writer, podcaster and performer, who can be seen in movies like IFC’s King Cobra, T-Mobile ad campaigns and TV shows like CBS’ BULL. He currently hosts the hit podcast The art of kindness with the Broadway Podcast Network. Other writing and hosting highlights include: NBCs Access Hollywood and Americas Got Talent, BUILD Series, The Huffington Post, and acting as Weekend Editor for HOLA! / HELLO! United States for six years. He also co-founded his family’s nonprofit, the Thomas Peterpaul Foundation, which aims to end childhood cancer. Robert studied at the Barrow Group, Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute, UCB and graduated with a BA from Marist College. Thank you for reading and keep following your happiness! www.robertpeterpaul.com





Twitter icon





Facebook icon



















