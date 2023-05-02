The Alien TV Series Finally Finds Its Lead Actor





Noah Hawley’s Alien series seems to have its lead. FX has confirmed that Sydney Chandler will star in the Secret FX Project, which is set to begin production this year. Little is known about Chandler’s role in the series, though you can bet she’ll be playing a new character, as Hawley previously confirmed that the new series won’t be a “Ripley story.” He’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story was told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it,” Hawley said in a previous interview. Instead, Hawley said the series would be set on land and be a “story about inequality”. “You know, one of the things I love about the first movie is how much of a ’70s movie it is, and how much of a world it really is of blue-collar space truckers in which Yaphet Kotto and Harry Dean Stanton are waiting for Godot,” he said. Sydney Chandler will star in Noah Hawley’s upcoming Alien series. Photo credit: IMDB. So, will Chandler be playing a space trucker? We will have to see. previously appeared in FX’s “Pistol” limited series, which told the story of the Sex Pistols, and is set to appear alongside Colin Farrell in Sugar, an upcoming Apple TV series. Chandler and Hawley will be the latest to try and reimagine Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi series, which is also getting a movie from director Fede Alvarez. This film recently unveiled a behind-the-scenes production look alongside the return of the infamous Facehugger. Hawley is best known for his work on the TV series Fargo, giving the new show some major pedigree. However, Scott is among those skeptical of the project, saying in a 2021 interview that it “will never be as good as the first one”. We’ll see for ourselves when Alien releases in what will likely be 2024. Kat Bailey is senior news writer at IGN as well as co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have any advice? DM him at @the_katbot.

