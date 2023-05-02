Entertainment
Meghan Markle plans to be the ‘Queen of Hollywood’
Meghan Markle has signed her deal with Hollywood super agent Ari Emanuel’s WME to make her a “power player” in Tinseltown, sources have told Page Six.
Markle, 41, will earn millions from the deal, which was announced last week and has been in the works for a few months, we are told.
This will make her a force to be reckoned with right away in Prince Harry’s royal spotlight, a source close to the signing tells us.
A high-profile Hollywood insider told us: “This deal is about making Meghan a powerful player in Hollywood.
“Even though she is, of course, an actress, it’s not about movies or shows Meghan has to star in, it’s about creating projects to produce for her – she wants to lead the show. “
Markle, 41, and Harry, 38, are facing extraordinary financial pressure.
They must pay the operating costs of their $14.5 million estate in Montecito, California. and we are also told that their private security costs are currently around $2 million per year.
A source who knows the couple said: “They need to find a way to make money – it’s business.”
A second source added: “With Archewell (her company with Prince Harry) now being replaced by WME, it reinforces Harry and Meghan’s push to become powerhouse players in the production space.”
The Sussexes have been spotted more frequently in Hollywood in recent months, as Page Six first reported.
They still have their current five-year contract with Netflix – estimated to be around $100 million. according to Forbes — and a rumored $15 million deal with Spotify.
As reported by Page Six, Markle is believed to be bringing back her “Archetypes” podcast for a second season.
A source who knows the Sussexes tells us it’s Markle who isn’t trying to step out of Harry’s shadow, but the mother-of-two definitely wants to shrug off any royal drama, which has reached a crescendo over whether whether or not she would attend her father’s coronation of the handsome King Charles.
She won’t, while Harry will only be there 24 hours. The deal also presents a counterpoint to her estranged father and siblings speaking on TV about her childhood and their fractured relationship with her.
The source said: “As Meghan said herself, she’s moved on, she’s living in the present and she’s going to explore her life with the freedoms her new life affords her.”
The deal will be “no longer solely focused” on Markle’s business ventures, as the source said: “She has a lot of business ideas, she sees herself as an entrepreneur, and now there’s a machine behind her to support these ideas.
Sources have drawn a parallel with former first lady Michelle Obama, who has her own projects and works with CAA in Hollywood.
As with Obama, we’re told the agents will be working on projects, including scripted TV shows for Markle to produce, alongside new endorsements.
“She founded (the former blog) The Tig, and she’s a co-founder of Archewell, so she’s clearly capable of doing that.”
The new deal will see Markle partner with WME CEO Emanuel, whose reputation for aggressive bargaining has made him one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures, and the subject of parody character Ari Gold in ‘Entourage’.
Her day-to-day team will consist of Jill Smoller, Serena Williams’ agent, and movie giant Brad Slater, who represents Dwayne Johnson.
An industry insider familiar with the WME deal added: ‘This is definitely not a return to acting, Meghan is exceptionally ambitious.
“The deal is for her for film and TV production, brand partnerships and endorsements.
“Meghan and Harry have both said they want targeted deals for their charities, but she’s looking for big Hollywood projects.”
One of the key plans is to increase Archewell’s “brand recognition” globally.
WME represents the industry’s top talent, including writers, filmmakers, actors, producers, stylists, fashion designers and their agents for in-house projects.
The company also manages brand licensing, speaking engagements, media production and events, including New York Fashion Week.
The Sussexes are still working with Markle’s longtime attorney Rick Genow, a Los Angeles lawyer and adviser to the couple from Megxit, alongside Markle’s business manager Andrew Meyer – and they were seen in a private box at the Lakers last month.
The announcement of the deal last week came after long stages. Markle has known Smoller for years through her friend Serena Williams, we’re told.
Smoller even appeared on the Sussexes’ Netflix show *Harry & Meghan’, and recounted the time she found out Markle was going on a date with Harry after they went to Wimbledon together in 2016. Williams is also appeared in the documentary.
“We were sitting in the players’ box and it’s diagonal from the royal box and we were talking about different dates and different people who were possibilities and I remember seeing a lovely actor sitting next to someone. one I knew and I was like ‘hey how about him?’” Smoller said.
“And then the next day I found out she was going out with H.”
Last year, Markle says Variety she was interested in doing romantic comedies. She said: A big part of how my husband and I see things is through our love affair.
“For the scripts, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun.
“It doesn’t always have to be so bad. Like a good romantic comedy. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much.
|
