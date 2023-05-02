Meghan Markle plans to be the ‘Queen of Hollywood’

Meghan Markle has signed her deal with Hollywood super agent Ari Emanuel’s WME to make her a “power player” in Tinseltown, sources have told Page Six.

Markle, 41, will earn millions from the deal, which was announced last week and has been in the works for a few months, we are told.

This will make her a force to be reckoned with right away in Prince Harry’s royal spotlight, a source close to the signing tells us.

A high-profile Hollywood insider told us: “This deal is about making Meghan a powerful player in Hollywood.

“Even though she is, of course, an actress, it’s not about movies or shows Meghan has to star in, it’s about creating projects to produce for her – she wants to lead the show. “

Markle marked the run-up to King Charles’ coronation with her own deal with Hollywood super-agency WME. Now, sources are telling Page Six that she wants to be a full-fledged super-producer with a deal that will bring in millions. Getty Images

Meghan Markle will step out of Prince Harry’s shadow with her new mega-deal with WME, sources say. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Markle and Harry are going out on the town at Hollywood’s San Vicente Bungalows in March. The couple are spending more time in Hollywood as Meghan steps up her ambition. The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Markle, 41, and Harry, 38, are facing extraordinary financial pressure.

They must pay the operating costs of their $14.5 million estate in Montecito, California. and we are also told that their private security costs are currently around $2 million per year.

A source who knows the couple said: “They need to find a way to make money – it’s business.”

A second source added: “With Archewell (her company with Prince Harry) now being replaced by WME, it reinforces Harry and Meghan’s push to become powerhouse players in the production space.”

Ari Emanuel seen with wife Sarah Staudinger at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party will help guide Markle’s career. She wants to make millions as a producer. WireImage,

The Sussexes have been spotted more frequently in Hollywood in recent months, as Page Six first reported.

They still have their current five-year contract with Netflix – estimated to be around $100 million. according to Forbes — and a rumored $15 million deal with Spotify.

As reported by Page Six, Markle is believed to be bringing back her “Archetypes” podcast for a second season.

Markle’s deal with Spotify was worth up to $15 million. She is set to produce a second season of the “Archetypes” podcast. Spotify

A source who knows the Sussexes tells us it’s Markle who isn’t trying to step out of Harry’s shadow, but the mother-of-two definitely wants to shrug off any royal drama, which has reached a crescendo over whether whether or not she would attend her father’s coronation of the handsome King Charles.

She won’t, while Harry will only be there 24 hours. The deal also presents a counterpoint to her estranged father and siblings speaking on TV about her childhood and their fractured relationship with her.

Markle is a born entrepreneur, according to friends. The Daily Stardust / ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Markle’s business manager Andrew Meyer (far left) and longtime lawyer Rick Genow (next to Markle) joined the Sussexes in a private box at an LA Lakers game in April. Getty Images

The source said: “As Meghan said herself, she’s moved on, she’s living in the present and she’s going to explore her life with the freedoms her new life affords her.”

The deal will be “no longer solely focused” on Markle’s business ventures, as the source said: “She has a lot of business ideas, she sees herself as an entrepreneur, and now there’s a machine behind her to support these ideas.

Sources have drawn a parallel with former first lady Michelle Obama, who has her own projects and works with CAA in Hollywood.

As with Obama, we’re told the agents will be working on projects, including scripted TV shows for Markle to produce, alongside new endorsements.

WME agent Jill Smoller met Markle through Serena Williams and appeared on the Netflix show ‘Harry & Meghan’. She will guide Markle’s career day to day.

“She founded (the former blog) The Tig, and she’s a co-founder of Archewell, so she’s clearly capable of doing that.”

The new deal will see Markle partner with WME CEO Emanuel, whose reputation for aggressive bargaining has made him one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures, and the subject of parody character Ari Gold in ‘Entourage’.

Her day-to-day team will consist of Jill Smoller, Serena Williams’ agent, and movie giant Brad Slater, who represents Dwayne Johnson.

An industry insider familiar with the WME deal added: ‘This is definitely not a return to acting, Meghan is exceptionally ambitious.

Markle will follow in Michelle Obama’s footsteps with her slate of projects. Getty Images for ABA

“The deal is for her for film and TV production, brand partnerships and endorsements.

“Meghan and Harry have both said they want targeted deals for their charities, but she’s looking for big Hollywood projects.”

One of the key plans is to increase Archewell’s “brand recognition” globally.

WME represents the industry’s top talent, including writers, filmmakers, actors, producers, stylists, fashion designers and their agents for in-house projects.

The company also manages brand licensing, speaking engagements, media production and events, including New York Fashion Week.

Markle’s Spotify show “Archetypes” is set to return for a second season. Spotify

The Sussexes are still working with Markle’s longtime attorney Rick Genow, a Los Angeles lawyer and adviser to the couple from Megxit, alongside Markle’s business manager Andrew Meyer – and they were seen in a private box at the Lakers last month.

The announcement of the deal last week came after long stages. Markle has known Smoller for years through her friend Serena Williams, we’re told.

Smoller even appeared on the Sussexes’ Netflix show *Harry & Meghan’, and recounted the time she found out Markle was going on a date with Harry after they went to Wimbledon together in 2016. Williams is also appeared in the documentary.

Serena Williams, who also appeared in the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, was instrumental in her friend Markle’s deal with WME. netflix

“We were sitting in the players’ box and it’s diagonal from the royal box and we were talking about different dates and different people who were possibilities and I remember seeing a lovely actor sitting next to someone. one I knew and I was like ‘hey how about him?’” Smoller said.

“And then the next day I found out she was going out with H.”

Last year, Markle says Variety she was interested in doing romantic comedies. She said: A big part of how my husband and I see things is through our love affair.

“For the scripts, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun.

“It doesn’t always have to be so bad. Like a good romantic comedy. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much.