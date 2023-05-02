Dhamaka to Ek Villain: 5 Bollywood Movies That Are Remakes of Korean Movies





Movies are not only a way to entertain ourselves, they also allow us to feel and experience many emotions like happiness, sadness, nervousness and excitement. It’s a complete roller coaster ride. There is no doubt that most people are now familiar with much of what was once reserved for South Korean industry. Many films are officially remade or simply copied without giving credit. While most remakes are failures, some are acclaimed. There are many official remakes of not only Hollywood hit movies but also South Korean movies in Bollywood. Here are some Bollywood movies that were remake/inspired by South Korean movies, have a look: 1. Dhamaka – Terror Live Starring Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film The Terror Live. It depicts the life of an idealistic news anchor who receives a strange and chilling call about a terrorist attack after the explosion of a bridge. In an effort to revive his career, he then decides to broadcast the same on live news. The Terror Live has Ha Jung-woo, Lee Kyung Young, and Kim So-jin in the lead roles. In the Korean film, the attack occurs on the Han Bridge. The film Terror Live is a thriller that was a hit in South Korea. According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), the film achieved two million ticket sales in just six days after its premiere. 2. Radhe – The Outlaws Radhe, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, tells the story of a Mumbai police dating specialist who attempts to bring down a criminal organization controlled by a drug mobster. The film was released in 2021 and earned 18.33 crore at the box office. While the Korean movie The Outlaws stars Ma Dong Seok and Yoon Kye Sang in the lead roles. The main plot is around a group of gangsters who terrorize villagers who are shot by police and local gangsters working together. It was the third highest-grossing Korean film of 2017. 3. Barfi – Concerto of Lovers Anurag Basu’s comedy-drama film released in 2012 was an adaptation of the South Korean film “Lover’s Concerto”, which was released in 2002. The Barfi film has Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles. And the Korean movie Lovers Concerto has Son Ye-jin, Cha Tae-hyun, and Lee Eun Joo in the lead roles. Both movies were big hits in their respective counties and both had good box office collections. Don’t Miss: True Beauty To Start Up: 4 Must-See Korean Dramas Starring A Love Triangle 4. Bharat – Ode to my father Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film Bharat is a story about the partition of India and Pakistan that tears a family apart. The eldest son of the family, Bharat, is left in charge of the family and goes to great lengths to fulfill the commitment he made to his father. Bharat was an adaptation of Ode to My Father, a South Korean film. It tells the story of a young boy named Yoon Deok-soo, who flees to Germany to work as a miner after losing his father and younger sister in the Korean War. He joins the Vietnam War there and longs to meet his sister. It was released in 2014. According to reports, the original film has the fourth highest box office earnings in Korean film history. Don’t Miss: From Our Beloved Summer to Parasite: 4 Must-Watch Korean Shows by Choi Woo Shik 5. Ek Villain – I saw the devil The romantic thriller Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles is also a remake of a Korean film. The Hindi movie has the same scenes and turns. The only difference is the level of violence in the two films. It came out in 2014. The Korean film I Saw the Devil is an action thriller that stars Choi Min-sik, Lee Byung-hun, Oh San Ha, and Kim In-seo in the lead roles. It came out in 2010. For more stories like this, stay tuned to HerZindagi.

