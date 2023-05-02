Titanic Child Actor, Who Had Only One Dialogue in Film, Still Gets Royalty Checks After 25 Years But Says I Haven’t Seen Them





Titanic is one of the greatest movies of all time, and there’s no doubt about it. James Cameron made us all relive the massive crash between the biggest ship of the early 20th century and an iceberg starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. As the film is still one of Hollywood’s biggest earners and is cherished by millions, one of its child stars, Reece Thompson, who had a one-line role in the film, receives royalty checks even after 25 years of the film’s initial release. The James Cameron classic was released in 1997 with Leo bringing Jack to life and Kate Winslet playing the survivor of Titanic Rose. The film has been theatrically released several times since its initial release, including a 3D version. Returning to the role of children in the film, Reece Thompson played a third-class Irish passenger on the giant ship whose dialogue left millions of tears. Reeces’ character, along with his on-screen mother and sister, were seen lying in a cabin as water filled the entire ship. As the family waited for the guards to open the doors so they could escape, the child asked his mother: Where are we going, Mom? Doing the most heartbreaking scene in the film, the mother replied, We were just waiting, sweetie. When they’re done putting first-class people in the boats, they’ll start with us, and they want to be ready, don’t they? Reece Thompson only had one dialogue in Titanic, but his emotional scene stuck with viewers for years. The former actor, now in his 30s, is a digital marketing manager in Utah, USA, and recently broke his silence on his earnings thanks to the massive success of James Cameron. During his interaction with Australias Network 10, Reece revealed that he was still getting royalty checks for his role in the film but hadn’t seen them in a while as he hadn’t updated his new address. He said, But I haven’t updated my address in several years, honestly, since the last time I was interviewed for this. So I haven’t seen them [the cheques] in a few years. I just guess they always happen. Speaking about his role in Titanic, Thompson revealed that he and his wife enjoy reading comments pretty much as people always find him interesting. He said, it’s interesting, I would say my family and I mostly think it’s interesting that people still find it interesting. Now people are starting to associate my face with it, whereas before it was a random fact about me, it’s kind of weird, he added. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must read: Hugh Jackman Almost Lost His Iconic Wolverine And $100 Million To Jack Sparrow Johnny Depp, Here’s What Happened! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

