Hollywood strike looms amid heated talks between writers and studios

Contract talks between Hollywood screenwriters and movie studios continued on Monday, leaving the threat of the first strike in more than 15 years hanging over the industry. The Writers Guild of America, which has 11,500 members, authorized a strike in mid-April, arguing that studios must agree to change pay and labor practices that have taken root in the streaming era. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement by midnight in Los Angeles, a strike could begin as early as Tuesday, but talks could continue beyond the deadline if there is progress. Simon Pulman, a partner in the media and entertainment group at law firm Pryor Cashman, said deal activity had been rampant as agents and attorneys tried to close deals before activity in Hollywood hit. stop. It seems more than likely there will be a strike, Pulman said. The question many in Hollywood are asking, he added, was how long it would last. The last time writers went on strike was in 2007, which paralyzed Hollywood for 100 days and cost the California economy an estimated $2 billion. The impact of a strike would hit live television programming first, including late-night chat shows, followed by streaming programming. Motion pictures, which have longer production times, would be the last to be affected. The writers say it’s harder to make a living in the age of streaming, as they earn far less than in the traditional TV business. In the traditional American network television model, screenwriters produced about 22 scripts per season and could collect royalties from their shows. However, streaming series are much shorter, often eight to 10 episodes long, and opportunities to earn royalties are rare. Studios have also reduced the number of writers on shows in some cases. The writers’ union is targeting small mini-room groups that are rapidly producing scripts for potential shows. Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive of Netflix, told investors last month that the company was working very hard to make sure we could find a fair and just deal to avoid a strike. But he added that the company’s international programming pipeline would insulate it from some of the impact. If there is [a strike]we have a large base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world [so] that we could probably serve our members better than most…we have a pretty solid list of releases to take us a long time.

