Argentinian actor Eduardo Blanco hails the beauty and thrill of theater





By Concepcion M. Moreno Buenos Aires, May 1 (EFE).- Argentinian actor Eduardo Blanco rose to international fame with his unforgettable turn as a false priest in ‘El hijo de la novia’ (Son of the Bride), a 2001 comedy-drama directed by Juan Jose Campanella who won an Oscar nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category. But although he continued to enjoy success in film and television for more than two decades in Argentina and Spain, he said theater still held a special place in his heart. The stage is “the only place” where the actors communicate directly with the audience, resulting in “something magical”, the 65-year-old Buenos Aires native said in an interview with Efe at the recently inaugurated Politeama theater, which Campanella erected during the pandemic on the former site of a theater of the same name on Calle Corrientes, the Broadway of Buenos Aires. This feature has allowed the theater to “survive everything, now even the metaverse,” he joked. Since the beginning of the year, Blanco and another giant of the Argentine scene, Luis Brandoni, have given performances in this venue of Campanella’s “Parque Lezama”, an adaptation of Herb Gardner’s 1980s play “I’ m Not Rappaport” which premiered in 2013 at the Teatro Liceo in Buenos Aires and chronicles the unlikely friendship between two elderly men from different political backgrounds. “It’s exciting and beautiful because you don’t communicate the same way every day. Neither do you and all the actors who accompany you on stage. And the public is not the same either. It’s magic,” said Blanco, who also starred in Campanella’s 2004 comedy-drama “Luna de Avellaneda” (Moon of Avellaneda). The theater is a “place that allows you to experiment, to find yourself, to learn about your internal mechanisms,” the actor said, adding that in his role as Antonio Cardoso, a conformist, almost blind octogenarian, he has combined some elements of his late father’s Parkinson’s and the voice of his late grandfather. Blanco, who began playing Cardoso at the age of 55, and Brandoni (as Leon Schwartz) have given more than 1,000 performances of this play, which takes place in a fictional park in which the two protagonists share a bench and reveal the many “layers of human emotions”. “When the themes are universal, they have an impact no matter where you take them, and I think that’s the case with this work,” he said of the play’s success in Spain and Argentina. Blanco also defended his decision to navigate the different worlds of stage, television and film. “Why, with so much variety, do you have to pick just one? I choose all three. Depending on the stories and the characters they invite me to play in those stories, I might like one more than the other,” he said. ECE cmm/mc

