Entertainment
DGA, IATSE, SAG-AFTRA Picket Line Rules – The Hollywood Reporter
As the Writers Guild of America races towards a possible strike, their peer entertainment unions were quick to issue statements of cross-union solidarity. SAG-AFTRA’s national board proclaimed it was ‘strongly supportive’ of industry scribes, while the Teamsters issued a fiery statement that the WGA battle is a ‘shared fight’ . The Directors Guild of America and IATSE have called on studios and streamers to strike a deal with writers, and one of their local chapters even sent treats to the WGA Bargaining Committee of Porto’s SoCal’s beloved bakery-slash-institution.
But, faced with a veritable picket line of writers outside a workplace, what choices do members of other entertainment unions have? The WGA, in a letter to members, said on the evening of May 1 that if an agreement is not reached with the AMPTP, “the picketing will begin tomorrow [Tuesday] afternoon.” And in the labor movement, observing (in other words, not crossing) a picket line means “honouring the workers’ sense of dignity, collectivity and power [on strike]says history professor Nelson Lichtenstein, who directs the Center for the Study of Labor, Labor and Democracy at the University of Southern California at Santa Barbara. Therefore, crossing a picket line is “a sin in the House of Labor.”
All of the major entertainment unions’ contracts contain “no-strike” clauses which, while each has different language, prevent groups of workers from participating in a work stoppage for the duration of their respective agreements. Yet workers individually have the right to engage in “solidarity strikes,” especially when honoring a picket line formed by a union that is not their own. Of course, this can expose workers to consequences: while legal sources interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter disagree on whether an action for breach of contract can or could be brought against an entertainment worker as a result of a sympathy strike, they agree that by participating in it, such persons may subject to temporary or permanent replacements at work, depending on the situation.
Performing arts unions have started advising their members on their rights and obligations. Here’s how they suggest workers react to the dilemma of a potential picket line, if the WGA goes on strike after their contract expires Monday night:
Directors Guild of America: DGA Chairman Lesli Linka Glatter and National Executive Director Russell Hollander told members in a directive issued April 18 that no one could force them to work in the event of a WGA strike. However, there could be consequences if they fail to perform pre-agreed services: “If you as an individual refuse to cross a picket line and perform your DGA covered services, then your Employer has the right to replace you; if you have a personal services agreement, you may be subject to breach of contract claims,” Glatter and Hollander said. The Guild itself must contractually assure employers that “our members will continue to provide services covered by the DGA for the duration of the basic agreement”, they added.
IATSE: In a communication to U.S. members of IATSE on April 28, the aircrew union’s international president, Matthew Loeb, noted that many of its major agreements (including the base agreement, covering more than 40,000 the West Coast, and the USA 829 Covenant) do not expressly prohibit employees from honoring lawful picket lines” and, therefore, employees “retain their right to honor a lawful picket line.” Others (like the Area Standards Agreement, covering about 20,000 workers outside of Los Angeles and New York, and many New York local agreements) “expressly” allow employees to abide by legal picket lines. The warning ? Employers can “temporarily replace” workers who choose not to cross these picket lines. They cannot terminate their employment unless there are “compelling business reasons” that have nothing to do with the workers’ picket line decision, Loeb argued.
SAG AFTRA: The union of performers informed members on April 30 to “continue working” on any projects that remain in production during a potential WGA strike. If a performer decides not to show up for the job they previously committed to, the union continued, “you may be subject to breach of contract claims or be subject to termination by the producer.” . The union cited its “no-strike” clause and the workers’ personal services contracts as reasons for the advice. To support writers, SAG-AFTRA advised members to walk picket lines outside of working hours (such as lunch breaks) or post on social media. The union also recommended that members not take any writing work covered by the WGA during the strike: “You should not write anything normally written by striking WGA writers,” the guild said.
Teamsters Local 399: The Los Angeles Local has repeatedly told members that “Teamsters don’t cross picket lines.” In a review sent to members May 1, the union clarified that if the WGA goes on strike, Local 399 members must not join a picket line and must report to work if there is no picket line in place when they arrive at their place of work. However, if there is a physical line in place, “You are protected if you choose NOT to cross an active WGA picket line,” the union told members, due to a provision in many Teamsters contracts that protect workers from discipline when honoring such a line.
May 1, 7:24 p.m. Updated with the WGA’s May Day evening communication to members on picketing.
