2023 Tonys Best Actor in a Play Predictions

Best Actor in a Play Marc J.Franklin Weekly Commentary: The race for the leading actor in a play has so many contenders that it is difficult to narrow them down. Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won plaudits for “Topdog/Underdog,” but Hawkins seems most likely to get a nod. Wendell Pierce (“Death of a Salesman”) is set to gain recognition for creating a Willy Loman seen through new eyes, and Stephen McKinley Henderson’s beloved performance as the central character in “Between Riverside and Crazy” was so naturally authentic that it makes it sound easy. Marcel Spears gives an equally authentic and engaging performance as a contemporary Hamlet in “Fat Ham.” Oscar Isaac is also breathtaking in “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” – but also John David Washington in “The Piano Lesson”. “Life of Pi” star Hiran Abeysekera has an Oliver in his back pocket, and Sean Hayes turns into an actor in “Good Night, Oscar” and shows off his impressive chops as a pianist, too. Any of these players could reasonably grab a spot in the race. Read: Variety Awards Circuit for the latest Tony Awards predictions across all categories. The Tony Awards eligibility deadline for the 2022-2023 season is April 27, 2023, for all Broadway productions that meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on May 2, 2023. The 76th annual Tony Awards are scheduled for June 11, 2023 at the United Palace in New York. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ and will be produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, the latter also serving as the director. And the expected nominees are: John David Washington — “The piano lesson(Barrymore Theatre) Hiran Abeysekera — “Pi’s life(Gerald Schoenfeld Theater) Sean Hayes — “Good night Oscar(Belasco Theater) Jefferson May — “A Christmas Carol” (Dutch Theatre) Jeremy Pope — “Cooperation(Samuel J. Friedman Theater) Nathan Lane — “Pictures of the house» (Workshop 54) All eligible shows and performances (unranked) Tony Awards Prediction Categories BEST MUSIC | BEST GAME | MUSICAL REBIRTH | PLAY REBIRTH | ACTOR (MUSICAL) | ACTOR (PLAY) | ACTRESS (MUSICAL) | ACTRESS (PLAY) | FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL) | FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY) | FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSIC) | FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY) | DIRECTOR (MUSICAL) | DIRECTOR (PLAY) | ORIGINAL SHEET | MUSIC BOOK | CHOREOGRAPHY About the Tony Awards The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, better known as the Tony Awards, is presented annually by the American Theater Wing and the Broadway League, recognizing excellence in live Broadway theatre. The ceremony, held annually in New York City, was founded by producer and theater director Brock Pemberton and is named after Antoinette “Tony” Perry, an actress, producer, and theater manager who was co-founder of the American Theater Wing.

