Hollywood writers will go on strike as WGA and AMPTP fail to reach an agreement – ​​NBC Los Angeles

Hollywood is heading for a shutdown.

The Writers Guild of America told its members Monday night that the strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, after last-minute discussions with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents studios and streamers, having failed to succeeded in producing a new contract.

The decision to strike was made after six weeks of negotiations with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Paramount+ and Sony under the AMPTP umbrella, the WGA said on Twitter. All script writing must cease immediately, the guild informed its members.

The companies’ behavior created a gig economy in a union workforce, and their unwavering position in this negotiation betrayed a commitment to further devalue the writing profession, the WGA said in a statement. From their refusal to guarantee a level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a daily rate in comedy variety, to their blocking of free labor for screenwriters and AI for all writers, they closed the door to their workforce and opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession. No such agreement could ever be contemplated by these members.

Although our negotiating committee began this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, the studios’ responses have been woefully inadequate given the existential crisis writers are facing, the West Coast branch of the WGA on Twitter.

Negotiations took place at the AMPTP headquarters in Sherman Oaks. The WGA had already sent a message to its members telling them to prepare for a strike.

In a statement, the AMPTP said it presented the WGA with a “comprehensive” proposal that included “generous” increases to writers’ compensation, as well as improvements to streaming residuals.

“The AMPTP has also indicated to the WGA that it is prepared to improve this offer, but is unwilling to do so due to the magnitude of other proposals still on the table on which the Guild continues. The main sticking points are ‘compulsory staffing’, and the term of employment’ proposals from the Guild which would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a period of time. specified period of time, whether necessary or not,” the AMPTP said.

The group added that it is willing to continue discussions with the WGA in order to “break this deadlock”.

Writers are demanding fair compensation for their work and, above all, economic stability.

“They’re still hugely profitable businesses, and we want to be a part of them since we’re the original creators,” said Zack Stentz, writer and producer.

Stentz, whose work includes the films ‘X-Men: First Class’ and ‘Thor,’ says members are pushing for streaming to pay at a rate closer to what broadcast and cable pay to protect writers which work for shorter streaming shows.

“Streaming pays at a much lower rate overall than cable broadcast and reruns used to operate or even movies sold on TV, so the checks you use to get thousands of dollars are now worth hundreds dollars and it makes it harder to earn a living,” Stentz said.

Stentz has been in the WGA for 22 years and remembers the last strike in 2007 which lasted 100 days. This caused an economic loss of $2.5 billion. He hopes they can avoid a strike as long as the needs of WGA members are met.

“A lot of these people on the other side are our friends. In some cases they’re married. I know writers who are married to executives. We all want to be in business together, we just want a deal to be done to keep make a stable living that makes movies and shows that bring in billions of dollars for these companies,” Stentz said.

Among their demands, the WGA is asking for increased streaming residuals, royalties for rebroadcasting shows, and standardized compensation for all content, whether in theaters or on streaming platforms.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, released a statement saying in part:

We are all partners in charting the future of our business together and we are fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.

The first shows to go dark will be late night talk shows and daytime soap operas. If this continues, it could potentially delay the release of scripted shows and movies.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.