Entertainment
Hollywood writers will go on strike as WGA and AMPTP fail to reach an agreement – NBC Los Angeles
Hollywood is heading for a shutdown.
The Writers Guild of America told its members Monday night that the strike would begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, after last-minute discussions with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents studios and streamers, having failed to succeeded in producing a new contract.
The decision to strike was made after six weeks of negotiations with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Paramount+ and Sony under the AMPTP umbrella, the WGA said on Twitter. All script writing must cease immediately, the guild informed its members.
The companies’ behavior created a gig economy in a union workforce, and their unwavering position in this negotiation betrayed a commitment to further devalue the writing profession, the WGA said in a statement. From their refusal to guarantee a level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a daily rate in comedy variety, to their blocking of free labor for screenwriters and AI for all writers, they closed the door to their workforce and opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession. No such agreement could ever be contemplated by these members.
Although our negotiating committee began this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, the studios’ responses have been woefully inadequate given the existential crisis writers are facing, the West Coast branch of the WGA on Twitter.
Negotiations took place at the AMPTP headquarters in Sherman Oaks. The WGA had already sent a message to its members telling them to prepare for a strike.
In a statement, the AMPTP said it presented the WGA with a “comprehensive” proposal that included “generous” increases to writers’ compensation, as well as improvements to streaming residuals.
“The AMPTP has also indicated to the WGA that it is prepared to improve this offer, but is unwilling to do so due to the magnitude of other proposals still on the table on which the Guild continues. The main sticking points are ‘compulsory staffing’, and the term of employment’ proposals from the Guild which would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a period of time. specified period of time, whether necessary or not,” the AMPTP said.
The group added that it is willing to continue discussions with the WGA in order to “break this deadlock”.
Writers are demanding fair compensation for their work and, above all, economic stability.
“They’re still hugely profitable businesses, and we want to be a part of them since we’re the original creators,” said Zack Stentz, writer and producer.
Stentz, whose work includes the films ‘X-Men: First Class’ and ‘Thor,’ says members are pushing for streaming to pay at a rate closer to what broadcast and cable pay to protect writers which work for shorter streaming shows.
“Streaming pays at a much lower rate overall than cable broadcast and reruns used to operate or even movies sold on TV, so the checks you use to get thousands of dollars are now worth hundreds dollars and it makes it harder to earn a living,” Stentz said.
Stentz has been in the WGA for 22 years and remembers the last strike in 2007 which lasted 100 days. This caused an economic loss of $2.5 billion. He hopes they can avoid a strike as long as the needs of WGA members are met.
“A lot of these people on the other side are our friends. In some cases they’re married. I know writers who are married to executives. We all want to be in business together, we just want a deal to be done to keep make a stable living that makes movies and shows that bring in billions of dollars for these companies,” Stentz said.
Among their demands, the WGA is asking for increased streaming residuals, royalties for rebroadcasting shows, and standardized compensation for all content, whether in theaters or on streaming platforms.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, released a statement saying in part:
We are all partners in charting the future of our business together and we are fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.
The first shows to go dark will be late night talk shows and daytime soap operas. If this continues, it could potentially delay the release of scripted shows and movies.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/the-clock-is-ticking-on-looming-hollywood-writers-strike/3145283/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood writers will go on strike as WGA and AMPTP fail to reach an agreement – NBC Los Angeles
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed on holiday mode | Business
- After Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi a ‘venomous snake’, his son Priyank Kharge launched a personal attack on him
- Coal transportation activities are halted until after President Jokowi’s working visit
- The Men Who Didn’t Wear Boring Black Tuxedos to the 2023 Met Gala
- Trump attorney questions E. Jean Carroll on ‘SVU’ episode at trial
- Men’s Tennis Heads to Massachusetts for NCAAs; Ducks draw Salem State in first round
- Reporting interrupted by violence at Paris protests
- How do I know if my dog needs a canine flu vaccine and how much do they cost?
- US and EU must engage in ‘Global Swing States’ report DW 05/02/2023
- Drunk Ukrainian drove with Boris Johnson’s data in the Netherlands, crashed