We are open to singing in Bollywood: The Yellow Diary





Yellow Diary band members (clockwise) Rajan Batra (lyricist and lead vocalist), Stuart DaCosta (bass), Harshvardhan Gadhvi (guitarist), Sahil Shah (drummer) and Himonshu Parikh (producer, keyboardist and chorister) | Photo credit: special arrangement

The last song of the Yellow Diaries From me to my name emotionally portrays the emotions of being in a race to prove yourself. The pictorial depiction of a boy achieving his dream of piloting a rocket despite being put down by others is perhaps a relatable feeling for many young people. The majority of songs created by Mumbai-based band The Yellow Diary play on this identifying factor. Five professionals from totally different backgrounds came together in 2015 and over the years they have built a repertoire of songs closer to people’s hearts. The group found its fanbase among Indian youth. In 2015, Rajan (Batra) and I met through a mutual friend, and we started working on our first song Marz. After releasing the song, we decided to collaborate full time and asked Sahil (Shah), Stuart (DaCosta) and Harshvardhan (Gadhvi), who were already our friends, to join us. And here we are today!, declares Himonshu Parikh, one of the members of the group. The excitement of a new release didn’t wane for the team. It’s like we’re releasing our first song, Rajan says and adds, The purpose of writing From me to my name it was to say that you never feel demotivated. It happens to all of us at some point in life – we want to do something and are confident to do it, but there is someone who is always discouraging. And finally, your determination pulls you through and you are able to show others what you are capable of; and you realize what you had planned, he says. The name The Yellow Diary refers to the way bands write their songs. The songs are basically a translation of their thoughts and philosophy, their travels and their experiences, which were sometimes written down in their diaries. The color yellow signifies a range of emotions, from happiness and mystery to weirdness, Himonshu explains. Coming from different backgrounds, Himonshu was an engineer, Rajan a sea cadet, Vaibhav an IT consultant, Sahil a businessman, and Stuart an account executive, each of the members brings their individuality to the process. creative. Our creative processes complement each other. We get different perspectives on a common thought, says Rajan. How do they feel and cope with their current popularity and fame? Himonshu says: All five of us are punished. We never forget where we come from. When not making music, Stuart is usually seen playing basketball while Harsh teaches music. Himonshu produces music for others. There is a certain space that allows us to reset so that our thoughts do not stagnate. When we meet and express ourselves through music, it is the most satisfying experience; it gives us joy and mental peace, says Rajan. Early morning flights are the one part we absolutely dread in live shows, Rajan jokes. Guys enjoy the thrill of live performances; recording in the studio makes them feel light and positive about what they’re doing. The group is open to new opportunities that come their way, including Bollywood music and even singing in other languages, as long as it suits their aesthetic sense and sensibility.

