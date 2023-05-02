Entertainment
Hollywood writers go on strike and shut down TV and film production
Hollywood’s 15-year social peace erupted on Monday night, as film and TV writers said they would go on strike, shutting down numerous productions and dealing a blow to an industry that has been rocked these past recent years by the pandemic and radical technological changes.
Unions representing writers said in a statement that they had voted unanimously to call a strike. Writers will begin walking the picket lines Tuesday afternoon. Their three-year contract was set to expire Monday at midnight Pacific time.
The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of Hollywood companies, said in a statement that its offer includes generous pay increases for writers. The organization added that it remained ready to continue negotiations.
The main sticking points, according to the studios, involve union proposals that would require companies to staff TV shows with a certain number of writers for a set period of time, whether it’s needed or not.
Unions representing writers, the East and West Branches of the Writers Guild of America, said corporate behavior has created a gig economy within a union workforce, and that their steadfast position in this negotiation betrayed their commitment to further devalue the writing profession.
Chris Keyser, co-chairman of the WGA’s negotiating committee, said in an interview that philosophically and practically, were far apart.
The dispute pitted 11,500 screenwriters against major studios, including old-guard entertainment companies like Universal and Paramount as well as tech industry newcomers like Netflix, Amazon and Apple.
The WGA has portrayed the dispute in stark terms, saying the rise of streaming services and the explosion of television production have eroded their working conditions. He described this as an existential moment, and that the survival of writing as a profession is at stake in this negotiation.
Entertainment companies, which previously said they were approaching talks with the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority, face rapidly changing business as network TV viewership and cable drop.
For viewers, the most immediate effect will be on talk shows and sketches. Late-night shows like Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, will likely darken immediately. Reality series and some international shows, which are not covered by the guild, will be broadcast in high rotation.
It would take a long strike before the arrival of new TV shows and movies would slow down, as their production process can take months or even more than a year.
A prolonged shutdown of production could also prove detrimental to local economies, especially workers who help support productions, such as drivers, dry cleaners, caterers, carpenters and lumberyard workers. During the last 100-day writers’ strike in 2007, the Los Angeles economy lost an estimated $2.1 billion.
Seth Meyers, the host of NBC’s late-night 12:30 p.m. show, alluded to the devastation of the latest strike in a segment late last week.
It doesn’t just affect writers, Mr. Meyers said. in web video only. This affects all of the amazing non-writing staff of these shows. And that would really be a miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially as we were on the heels of this terrible pandemic.
Mr. Meyers said he was a proud member of the WGA and was confident that what the authors were asking for was not unreasonable.
If you don’t see me here next week, know that it is not something taken lightly and I will miss you too, he said.
The writers raised many grievances. In a very current twist, the writers seek to put some important safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence. But the most pressing issue for them is compensation.
Over the past decade, a period often referred to as Peak TV, the number of scripted television shows airing in the United States has risen sharply. The writers, however, said their pay has stagnated.
In the era of network television, a writer could work on a show with over 20 episodes per season, earning a living for an entire year. However, in the age of streaming, episode orders have dropped to 8 or 12, and the median weekly salary for a writer-producer has fallen slightly, the WGA said.
The writers also want to fix the residual payout formula, which has been upended by streaming. Years ago, writers could receive residual payments whenever a show was allowed to go into syndication or through DVD sales. But global streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have cut those distribution arms and are instead paying a fixed residual.
Unions have particularly attacked so-called mini-rooms, which have proliferated over the past decade. There is no single definition of a mini-part. But in one example, studios convene a small group of writers before a show has been given the official green light to compose a script. But writers are often paid less for working in mini-rooms, WGA officials said.
The writers also said the sudden growth of mini-rooms has also disrupted the decades-old art of learning how to create a TV show. Mike Schur, the creator of The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation, said in an interview that when he was a young writer on The Office he learned how to write a screenplay, rewrite, edit, working with actors and became familiar with skilled trades like set design and sound mixing.
It’s not something you can read in a book, he said. It is something you have to experience.
But because of mini-rooms, writers are sent home after just 10 weeks and are often not there for the production process at all, he said.
These companies don’t understand what’s going on, he said. And what happens is a whole generation of show makers who might be super talented, who might have a lot to say about the world, but who functionally don’t know how to do the job that they’re going to be asked to do.
Studio executives, however, said privately that they had their own share of issues and that now was not the best time to hand out big raises.
For several years, Wall Street has rewarded media companies for investing heavily in their streaming services to grow their subscriber base. But investors lost that philosophy last year, prompting studio executives to find a way to turn their loss-making streaming services into profit engines.
The fallout was brutal. Disney is laying off 7,000 employees. Warner Bros. Discovery laid off thousands of stocks and shelved last year as it tried to pay off around $50 billion in debt. Other media companies have adopted similar cost-cutting measures.
That said, the leaders have also asserted that they can withstand a strike. Last month, David Zaslav, the chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, said: We prepared, we had a lot of content that was produced. Two weeks ago, Ted Sarandos, the co-chief executive of Netflix, suggested that the streaming service would be better protected than its competitors due to the number of unscripted and foreign series in production. We could probably serve our members better than most, he said.
Still, he admitted that the consequences of a strike would be significant.
The last time there was a strike, it was devastating for creators, Sarandos said. It was really difficult in the industry. It was painful for the local economies that support the production and it was very, very, very bad for the fans.
The writers have come out six times over the decades. Historically, they’ve had the stomach for an extended strike. In addition to the 100-day strike in 2007, the writers also walked picket lines for 153 days in 1988. The writers also showed signs of remarkable unity. In mid-April, 98% of the more than 9,000 writers represented by unions authorized a strike.
The writers will hold protests in New York and Los Angeles, where most of the entertainment companies are based.
Images of picket signs have already floated on social media, with slogans like Scripts Dont Grow on Trees! and the future of writing is at stake!
|
