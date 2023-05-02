Hollywood writers go on strike and shut down TV and film production

The writers also want to fix the residual payout formula, which has been upended by streaming. Years ago, writers could receive residual payments whenever a show was allowed to go into syndication or through DVD sales. But global streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have cut those distribution arms and are instead paying a fixed residual.

Unions have particularly attacked so-called mini-rooms, which have proliferated over the past decade. There is no single definition of a mini-part. But in one example, studios convene a small group of writers before a show has been given the official green light to compose a script. But writers are often paid less for working in mini-rooms, WGA officials said.

The writers also said the sudden growth of mini-rooms has also disrupted the decades-old art of learning how to create a TV show. Mike Schur, the creator of The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation, said in an interview that when he was a young writer on The Office he learned how to write a screenplay, rewrite, edit, working with actors and became familiar with skilled trades like set design and sound mixing.

It’s not something you can read in a book, he said. It is something you have to experience.

But because of mini-rooms, writers are sent home after just 10 weeks and are often not there for the production process at all, he said.

These companies don’t understand what’s going on, he said. And what happens is a whole generation of show makers who might be super talented, who might have a lot to say about the world, but who functionally don’t know how to do the job that they’re going to be asked to do.