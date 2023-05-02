Alia Bhatt in White, Priyanka Chopra in Black Do Bollywood Pride at 2023 Met Gala





By India Today Entertainment Bureau: Met Gala 2023 is finally here! Fashion’s biggest night takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1 (May 2 for India). An array of celebrities from around the world have already begun to grace the red carpet. The Met Gala red carpet live stream began at 6:30 p.m. EST (May 2, 4:00 a.m. HST) on the Vogue website. From the Hindi film industry, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt dazzled at the Met Gala in stunning outfits. ALIA BHATT AT THE 2023 MET GALA Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year. The actress, who is set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone, wore fashion designer Prabal Gurung for a standout moment. She looked breathtaking in a floor-sweeping white dress. Pay attention to its plunging neckline. Alia opted for a pair of pearl earrings and a statement ring to complete the look. Her makeup was minimal. Check it out: Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, the actress also teased her fans with a monotonous preview of her fashion gala look. PRIYANKA CHOPRA AT THE 2023 MET GALA Priyanka Chopra is a regular at the Met Gala. The actress made her Met Gala debut in 2017 and has attended the fashion gala three times since then. She walked the red carpet today with hubby Nick Jonas pairing in black. Priyanka looked stunning in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. She also wore a ruffled cape. For accessories, she donned a diamond necklace and matching earrings. Priyanka tied her hair in a bun. Nick complemented her in a black suit. Check it out: The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and is usually held on the first Monday in May.

