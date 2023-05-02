Entertainment
Hollywood Writers Criticize Gig Economy, TV Shows Go Dark
NEW YORK (AP) Television and film writers said Monday night they would launch an industry-wide strike for the first time in 15 years as Hollywood braces for a walkout with potentially ramifications. widespread in a fight for fair pay in the age of streaming.
The Writers Guild of America said its 11,500 unionized screenwriters will take to the picket lines on Tuesday. Negotiations between the studios and the writers, which began in March, did not result in a new deal until the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight, 12:01 a.m. PST on Tuesday. All script writing must cease immediately, the guild informed its members.
The WGA Board of Directors, which includes both a West and an East Branch, voted unanimously to call a strike, effective at midnight. Writers, they said, face an “existential crisis.”
“Corporate behavior has created a labor economy in a union workforce, and their steadfast position in this negotiation betrayed their commitment to further devaluing the writing profession,” the WGA said in a statement. communicated. “From their refusal to guarantee a weekly level of employment in episodic television, to the creation of a “daily rate” in comedy variety, to their blocking of free work for screenwriters and AI for all writers, they closed the door to their workforce and opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession No such deal could ever be contemplated by these members.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that negotiates on behalf of studios and production companies, reported late Monday that negotiations had not resulted in a deal before the current contract expired. AMPTP said it presented an offer with “generous increases in writers’ compensation as well as streaming residual improvements.”
In a statement, the AMPTP said it was ready to improve its offer “but was unwilling to do so due to the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the guild continues to discuss. ‘insist”.
The labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike lasts. But a shutdown has been widely expected for months due to the extent of the discord. Last month, writers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, with 98% of members in favour.
The problem is how writers get paid in an industry where streaming has changed the rules of the Hollywood economy. Writers say they’re not being paid enough, TV writers’ rooms have shrunk too much, and the old calculation of how residuals are paid needs to be redrawn.
“The survival of our profession is at stake,” the guild said.
“Let’s pencil it down,” showrunner and “Halt and Catch Fire” co-creator Christopher Cantwell said on Twitter. Streaming has exploded the number of shows and movies made each year, which means more jobs for writers. But WGA members say they make much less money and work under tougher conditions.
Showrunners of streaming series only receive 46% of the salary that showrunners of broadcast series receive, according to the WGA. The content is booming, but the earnings are falling.
The guild is looking for more compensation on the front-end of transactions. Many back-end payment authors have historically taken advantage of similar syndication, and international licensing has been largely done away with by the start of streaming. More than half of writers are paid the minimum rate, an increase of 16% over the past decade. The use of so-called mini-writers rooms has exploded.
The AMPTP said on Monday that the main sticking points for a deal revolved around these mini-rooms, with the guild seeking a minimum number of scribes per writer room and the length of employment restrictions. The guild said more flexibility for writers is needed when contracted for series that tend to be more limited and short-lived than the once-standard 20+ episode broadcast season.
At the same time, studios are under increased pressure from Wall Street to make a profit with their streaming services. Many studios and production companies are reducing their expenses. The Walt Disney Co. is cutting 7,000 jobs. Warner Bros. Discovery cuts costs to reduce debt. Netflix pumped breaks on spending growth.
When Hollywood writers have gone on strike, it has often been long. In 1988, a WGA strike lasted 153 days. The last WGA strike lasted 100 days, beginning in 2007 and ending in 2008.
The most immediate effect of the strike that viewers will likely notice will be on late-night shows and “Saturday Night Live.” All should immediately darken. During the 2007 strike, late-night entertainers finally got back into the air and improvised material. On Friday’s episode of “Late Night,” Seth Meyers, a WGA member who said he supports union demands, prepared viewers for reruns while lamenting the hardships a strike brings. .
“It doesn’t just affect the writers, it affects all of the amazing non-writer staff on these shows,” Meyers said. “And that would really be a miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially as we’re on the heels of this terrible pandemic that has affected not just show business, but all of us.”
Scripted series and movies will take longer to be affected. But if a strike persists all summer, fall schedules could be disrupted. And in the meantime, not having writers available for rewrites can have a dramatic effect on quality. The James Bond film ‘Quantum of Solace’ was one of several films launched into production during the 2007-2008 strike with what Daniel Craig called “essentially a script”.
