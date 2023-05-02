Entertainment
Polite Society hides brilliant Bollywood tribute in plain sight
[Editors note: This story contains spoilers for Polite Society.]
It took everything I had to not scream out loud during Polite Society.
Not because of intense fight sequences, killer martial arts, or even This twist what knocked this reporter out of her seat was a dance sequence that takes place during the film’s final act. As Ria (Priya Kansara) dances at her sister Lenas (Ritu Arya’s) wedding, she aims to entertain the assembled guests while her friends are busy executing a master plan that has consumed most of the films’ set time. Dressed in an emerald green outfit, Ria takes the stage and the opening notes of Maar Dala begin to play.
Composed by Ismail Darbar with lyrics by Nusrat Badr, Maar Dala first appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis’ 2002 film Devdas, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 novel of the same name. In the film, Madhuri Dixit-Nene performs the number (sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and KK) as a courtesan Chandramukhi, stating that the arrival of Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan) happily killed her.
Hum pe yeh kisne
Hara rang dala
Happiness is not ours
MaardalaAllah
who threw me
This green color
My happiness has
Killed meoh god
Growing up, I loved Bollywood movies, I was like, I gotta do this, ‘ Manzoor told IndieWire during a recent interview. In a weird way, I think to myself, what if this was the only movie I could do?, then I have to put in all the things that I love, and part of that honors Bollywood. Maar Dala just works lyrically. It worked on both levels. I didn’t put subtitles in South Asians. It’s a little something extra.
The Polite Society’s performance is a homage to the original on every level, from Kansara’s dazzling green costume to the choreography (she trained in the classical Indian dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Kathak, the latter infusing this piece ) to the overall movement for the decorated floor on which everyone is dancing.
The song also takes on added meaning as Ria uses it to warn Lenas Salim’s (Akshay Khanna) fiancé that she knows what he’s hiding: that he’s responsible for the death of his first wife and that he’s about to hurt his sister in the same way.
Manzoor said she loved movies that also loved movies, citing the works of Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodovar and Edgar Wright. There are tributes and robberies, cinematographer Ashley Connor told IndieWire. Nida, the actors, everyone who really grew up watching Bollywood movies, that was specifically something we really wanted to pay homage to.
Cleaning up music, especially from another country, can be difficult and expensive on a feature film, but Manzoor told IndieWire she had Maar Dala in the script from the start, and no other option if she didn’t. was unclear. She made it a priority as soon as the film was greenlit and credits the might of Universal for helping her get it.
Connor studied the Devdas sequence (it’s so amazing) so she and her team could honor the reference without making the reference.
The song also honors Bollywood and Broadway tradition (and the Greek chorus if you go back far enough) by filling the scene with dramatic irony. In Farah Khans 2007 film Om Shanti Om, the titular hero of Shahrukh Khan sings the entire plot of the film to Dastaane, a number presented as entertainment for the general stage audience, but which Om uses to address the villain (Arjun Rampal) directly and foreshadow his reward.
Har gham ko humne chupaya
Har sitam ko light uthaya
Why did you put it down your throat?
Aur phoolon se zakhm khaya
I hid every sorrow
I faced all the problems with a smile
I even hugged the thorns
And was hurt by the flowers
Parisa Taghizadeh
It’s fair to say that Maar Dala is one of the most prolific images of a Bollywood song this century (if ever). Dixit Nene is one of the most sacred and beloved heroines of the Indian film industry, especially recognized for her expressive presence as a dancer. Devdas, which debuted at Cannes and was the most expensive Indian film ever made at the time, was Bhansalis’ fifth feature and cemented him as a master of scale and spectacle. This is not a tribute to be taken lightly.
I’m not a crazy pro or anything, I’m not Madhuri Dixit, Kansara told IndieWire. But I really felt so honored to be able to do this dance because I watched Devdas when I was little and loved it. She was this amazing, mesmerizing person on screen, how could anyone be so enchanting?
As Connor points out, Kansara didn’t have to live up to Dixit-Nenes’ performance, she just had to play a teenage girl dancing at a wedding. There was a very specific curation of what that meant. It’s like it should look good, but it’s not like a diva, she says.
It should have been daunting for Kansara who already had to learn martial arts to get into this bloody psychotic character’s head for his first feature film; Ria wants to be a stuntwoman, and so the character is constantly doing crazy physical feats, but the actor has found a way to defuse the pressure.
The idea that I was just Ria at the time allowed her to release the pressure, she said. Because he’s someone I know, and he’s someone I trust and love and enjoy being so much. It was a real dream come true, it was a moment.
A Focus Features release, Polite Society is in theaters now.
