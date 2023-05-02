Entertainment
In the second largest bank failure in the United States, authorities seize First Republic Bank and sell it to JPMorgan Chase
It’s a curious world we live in. The banks are collapsing and the world keeps spinning.
And oh, hey, look! OpenAI is even richer now! alexander is back on the mic with your Monday recap, and as usual, we had a lot to unpack: we dig into OpenAI, earnings, First Republic Bank, some fun startups, and ARM’s IPO in the today’s episode of Equity. listen now.
On the verge of collapse: Regulators closed First Republic Bank and lined up a buyer, JPMorgan Chase, which acquired $330 billion in assets and deposits from FRB. In the meantime, Ingrid writes that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is on the hook for $13 billion. Stay tuned for more as this all unfolds.
One person’s mess is another person’s success: Elon Musk took to a Twitter space over the weekend to share more information about what happened to the SpaceXs Starship, which did not self-destruct immediately as expected during its test launch last week. Darrell see you.
AI must move forward: Israeli startup Alison is the latest ad tech company to receive funding, specifically $5.1 million, for its approach of injecting artificial intelligence into its platform that analyzes creative advertising, reports Mike.
Startups and VCs
The future of vertical farming is yet to be written. In many ways, technology presents hope amid growing concerns about food security, aging populations and potential environmental collapse, brian writing. The first companies in the space will be those that focus on reducing the unit economy (hopefully) to a point where the technology makes sense from a price point of view. Up and forward.
One of Hajes’ pet peeves is warm introductions. I understand why investors insist on them, but this has always seemed lazy and non-inclusive to mehe wrote on TC+, and was delighted to find some sort of antidote: GoAhead says he’ll hear anyone’s pitchit doesn’t matter where you are in the world or what you’re building, as long as you’re a pre-seed or seed business.
Another little handful of treats for you on this lovely Monday afternoon (assuming you’re on the West Coast or similar time zone. If you’re not, then God only knows what time it is where you are). are. But we hope you have a great day regardless).
Your site needs more than just one user onboarding experience
Picture credits: John Lund (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
At first, most founding teams focus on building strong sales funnels, but customer segmentation can be achieved during the acquisition process if you know what questions to ask.
Getting new users to answer questions about their past experiences with products or their future goals is the first step in creating customer personas, says growth expert Jonathan Martinez, who shares several variables that can help boost retention and conversion.
“It’s true that while you can add additional friction with questions to your contact form or onboarding flow, it will pay big dividends for your consumers’ overall experience.”
If you’ve ever had a Twitter blue check, lost it, but recently changed your bio and saw it pop up again, you’re not alone. Amanda found that the the blue tick reappears if you update your bio. It does not remain, but something to LOL today.
Prepare for Freevee, can this be a verb? Sarah writes that Amazon will pump 100 Amazon Originals in the free streaming service this year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
