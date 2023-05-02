Hollywood writers, slamming the ‘gig economy’, will go on strike

NEW YORK (AP) Television and film writers said Monday night they would launch a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood braces for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight for fair pay in the age of streaming.

The Writers Guild of America said its 11,500 unionized screenwriters would head to the picket lines on Tuesday. Negotiations between studios and screenwriters , which began in March, failed to secure a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight at 12:01 a.m. PDT Tuesday. All script writing must cease immediately, the guild informed its members.

The WGA Board of Directors, which includes both a West and an East Branch, voted unanimously to call a strike, effective at midnight. Writers, they said, face an existential crisis.

The companies’ behavior created a gig economy in a union workforce, and their unwavering position in this negotiation betrayed a commitment to further devalue the writing profession, the WGA said in a statement. From their refusal to guarantee a level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a daily rate in comedy variety, to their blocking of free labor for screenwriters and AI for all writers, they closed the door to their workforce and opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession. No such agreement could ever be contemplated by these members.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association that negotiates on behalf of studios and production companies, reported late Monday that negotiations had not resulted in a deal before the current contract expired. AMPTP said it presented an offer with generous increases in writers’ compensation as well as improvements to streaming residuals.

In a statement, the AMPTP said it was ready to improve its offer but was unwilling to do so due to the breadth of other proposals still on the table that the guild continues to discuss. insist.

Labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on the duration of the strike. But a shutdown has been widely expected for months due to the extent of the discord. Last month writers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike with 98% of members in favour.

The problem is how writers get paid in an industry where streaming has changed the rules of the Hollywood economy. Writers say they’re not getting paid enough, TV writers’ rooms have shrunk too much, and the old calculation of how residuals get paid needs to be redrawn .

The survival of our profession hangs in the balance, the guild said.

Streaming has exploded the number of shows and movies made each year, which means more jobs for writers. But WGA members say they make much less money and work under tougher conditions. Showrunners of streaming series only receive 46% of the salary that showrunners of broadcast series receive, according to the WGA. The content is booming, but the earnings are falling.

The guild is looking for more compensation on the front-end of transactions. Many back-end payment authors have historically taken advantage of similar syndication, and international licensing has been largely done away with by the start of streaming. More than half of writers are paid the minimum rate, an increase of 16% over the past decade. The use of so-called mini-writers rooms has exploded.

The AMPTP said on Monday that the main sticking points for a deal revolved around these mini-rooms, with the guild seeking a minimum number of scribes per writer room and the length of employment restrictions. The guild said more flexibility for writers is needed when contracted for series that tend to be more limited and short-lived than the once-standard 20+ episode broadcast season.

At the same time, studios are under increased pressure from Wall Street to make a profit with their streaming services. Many studios and production companies are reducing their expenses. The Walt Disney Co. cuts 7,000 jobs . Warner Bros. Discovery cuts costs to reduce debt. Netflix pumped breaks on spending growth.

When Hollywood writers have gone on strike, it has often been long. In 1988, a WGA strike lasted 153 days. The last WGA strike lasted 100 days, beginning in 2007 and ending in 2008.

The most immediate effect of the strike that viewers will likely notice will be on late night shows and Saturday Night Live. All should immediately darken. During the 2007 strike, late-night entertainers finally got back into the air and improvised material. Jay Leno wrote his own monologues, a move that angered union leaders.

On The Friday episode of Late Night, Seth Meyers, a WGA member who has said he supports union demands, prepared viewers for reruns while lamenting the hardship a strike brings.

It doesn’t just affect the writers, it affects all of the amazing non-writer staff on these shows, Meyers said. And that would really be a miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially since we were on the heels of this terrible pandemic that has affected, not just show business, but all of us.

Scripted series and movies will take longer to be affected. But if a strike persists all summer, fall schedules could be disrupted. And in the meantime, not having writers available for rewrites can have a dramatic effect on quality. The James Bond film Quantum of Solace was one of several films launched into production during the 2007-2008 strike with what Daniel Craig called the bare bones of a script.

Then there was a writers’ strike and we couldn’t do anything, Craig later said. We couldn’t employ a writer to complete it. I tell myself, never again, but who knows? There was me trying to rewrite scenes and a writer that I’m not.

With a long overdue walkout, writers rushed to get scripts and studios sought to prepare their pipelines to continue producing content at least in the short term.

The worst was assumed from a business perspective, Warner Bros. chief executive David Zaslav said last month. Discovery. We prepared. We had a lot of content that was produced.

Overseas series could also fill some of the void. If there is, we have a broad base of upcoming shows and movies from around the world, Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said during the company’s April earnings call.

Still, the WGA strike may just be the beginning. The contracts for the Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, expire in June. Some of the same questions about the streaming business model will be considered in these trading sessions. The DGA is due to start negotiations with the AMPTP on May 10.

The cost of the latest WGA strike cost Southern California $2.1 billion, according to the Milken Institute. It remains to be seen how painful this strike is. But as of Monday night, laptops were shut down everywhere in Hollywood.

Crayons down, Halt and Catch Fire showrunner and co-creator Christopher Cantwell tweeted shortly after the strike was announced. Don’t even type in the document. ___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP