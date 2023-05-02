Entertainment
Hollywood writers to strike, triggering TV shutdowns amid streaming hiatus
The offices of the Writers Guild of America West are seen in Los Angeles as Hollywood film and TV screenwriters, who voted overwhelmingly to give union negotiators the power to call a strike if contract talks with studios fail, may order work stoppage after May 1. , in Los Angeles, California, United States, on April 25, 2023.
Mike Blake | Reuters
Hollywood film and TV writers will go on strike from Tuesday, throwing Hollywood into turmoil as the entertainment industry grapples with seismic changes triggered by the global streaming TV boom.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has called its first work stoppage in 15 years after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from studios such as waltz disneyAnd netflix.
“Corporate behavior has created a gig economy within a union workforce, and their steadfast position in this negotiation betrayed their commitment to further devalue the writing profession,” the WGA said in a statement. press release published on its website.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Walt Disney, Netflix and others, said late Monday that it had offered “generous compensation increases” as part of negotiations with the Writers Guild of America (WGA).
The 11,500 members of the WGA had given union leaders the power to call a strike as early as Tuesday, after their current contracts expired, as the entertainment industry faces a difficult economic environment. Conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their streaming services profitable after investing billions of dollars in content to attract subscribers.
The last WGA strike, in 2007 and 2008, lasted 100 days. The action cost the California economy an estimated $2.1 billion as productions were shut down and out-of-work writers, actors and producers cut spending.
Producers had indicated they were prepared to increase their offers for higher wages and residues the day before, according to the AMPTP statement, but that they “did not want to do so due to the magnitude of the other proposals. still on the table that the Guild continues to insist on.”
According to the group, the main sticking points were proposals that “would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether it was necessary or not.”
“The AMPTP is ready to engage in discussions with the WGA with the aim of resolving this impasse,” the statement added.
In addition to the disruptions brought by the streaming business, studios are grappling with declining TV ad revenue as traditional TV audiences dwindle and advertisers go elsewhere. On top of all this, the threat of a recession in the world’s largest economy is also looming.
Writers say they suffered financially during the streaming TV boom, in part because of shorter seasons and lower residual payments. They are demanding wage increases and changes to industry practices that they say force them to work more for less money.
According to Guild statistics, half of TV writers now work for minimum wage, up from a third in the 2013-2014 season. The median salary of scribes at the senior writer/producer level has fallen 4% over the past decade.
Artificial intelligence is another issue at the bargaining table. The WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from writers’ previous work. Writers also want to make sure they aren’t being asked to rewrite draft scripts created by the AI.
Late night shot
If a strike is called, late-night shows such as “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Saturday Night Live,” which use teams of writers to create inside jokes news, should immediately stop production.
This means that new episodes will not be available during their traditional television timeslots or on streaming services that make them available the next day.
TV soaps and other daytime shows like “The View” will likely be disrupted. The news programs would not be interrupted because these writers are members of a different union.
Further, the strike could lead to a delay in the fall TV season. Writing for fall shows normally begins in May or June. If the work stoppage continues, networks will increasingly fill their programming queues with unscripted reality shows, newsmagazines and reruns.
Netflix may be insulated from any immediate impact due to its global focus and access to production facilities outside of the United States
Studios don’t want another disruption after the Covid-19 pandemic halted production around the world for months.
But budgets are tight and a new era of fiscal austerity has dawned in Hollywood, with studios laying off thousands of staff and cutting spending on content.
