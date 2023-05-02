Chris Collins signs contract extension until 2028 Chris Collins signs multi-year contract extension





Daily archive photo by Seeger Gray Coach Chris Collins talks to his team during a time out. The Big Ten Coach of the Year will do so until at least 2028, signing a contract until this season on Monday.

The gift of a historic season continues to give to the North West men’s basketball program, especially for coach Chris Collins. After recently returning the team to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history, the Big Ten Coach of the Year has signed a three-year contract extension through 2028, according to a published press release. Monday. “The Northwest community has become our family’s home, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey,” Collins said in the statement. “Having the opportunity to be a part of accomplishing so many firsts in the history of the basketball program during my tenure has been special, and I can’t wait to get to work to pursue more incredible times at the future.” Our trainer. Here to stay. Chris Collins has signed a contract extension keeping him at Evanston until 2028 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hf3jmQhJyG — Northwest Basketball (@NUMensBball) May 1, 2023 Along with winning the Conference Coach of the Year award, making him the second coach to do so in program history, Collins also received the Jim Phelan National Coach Award. year – and with good reason. Along with returning to the Big Dance, Collins’ team had the most single-season Big Ten conference wins in program history, and the second-most wins overall. In addition to its superb conference summary, NU earned the second-best record in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1958-59 season. On February 12, Collins led the program to its first-ever win over a No. 1 AP against Purdue, one of the team’s record four ranked wins this season. After leading the team to the NCAA Tournament in the 2016-17 season, Collins received his first contract extension for the Cats, keeping him through 2024-25. Now he can add three more years. Already making a splash in the transfer gate by snapping up former Princeton guard Ryan Langborg, Denver guard Justin Mullins and Liberty forward Blake Preston, Collins and his team are gearing up for another competitive run. NU is now awaiting decisions from senior All-Big Ten guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige, who both declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility in early April. E-mail: [email protected]

