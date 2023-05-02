A look at Yash Chopras’ romantic heroes in Bollywood

The films of the legendary director Yash Chopras are always appreciated by the public. His attention to detail and incredible storytelling kept fans glued to the screen. Soon, he became Bollywood’s quintessential romantic filmmaker. After his first film Dhool ka Phool in 1959, he was catapulted to fame and stardom with his film Waqt and even received his first Filmfare Award.

He went on to make some of the biggest hits including Deewar, Daag, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni, Lamhe and Dil To Pagal Hai.

But did you know that Yash Chopra gave Bollywood its three superstars: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan?

1.Rajesh Khanna

It is said that it was with the help of Rajesh Khanna that Yash Chopra was able to establish his own production house in the industry. Rajesh Khanna’s early films had left no impact and he was waiting for a hit film, and finally in 1969 Ittefaq arrived which put the actor on the map. Later, in 1973, Yash Chopra donned a producer’s hat and released Daag with the actor and the film was a box office success.

2. Amitabh Bachchan

In 1975, Yash Chopra worked on the movie Deewar which was a huge box office hit and helped Amitabh Bachchan’s career reach new heights and propelled him to instant stardom. The dialogue, Mere paas Maa hai, is one of the most popular dialogues to date. Yash Chopra also worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Silsila, a romance film starring Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

3.Shah Rukh Khan

Yash Chopra signed Shah Rukh Khan for the role of an antagonist in the film Darr, which again proved to be a box office blockbuster and earned the actor numerous accolades. Later, Shah Rukh Khan starred in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra, with Kajol. And, it turned out to be an all-time blockbuster. Later, he starred in Yash Chopras’ other romantic hits like Dil To Pagal Hai with Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, and Veer Zara, where he shared the screen with Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji. Yash Chopras’ last film was with Shah Rukh Khan – Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

