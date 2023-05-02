WGA: Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production of many TV shows



More than 11,000 Writers Guild of America (WGA) members are set to go on strike Tuesday morning for the first time since 2007, a move that could put an immediate end to production on many TV shows and possibly delay the start of new seasons of others later this year.

Although we negotiated the intent to reach a fair deal, the studios’ responses to our proposals have been woefully inadequate, given the existential crisis the writers are facing, a statement from union leadership said.

They closed the door to their workforce and opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession. No such agreement could ever be contemplated by these members.

With union members reportedly on strike beginning at 3 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, the WGA tweeted that he would not set up picket lines until Tuesday afternoon.

The studios, which revealed talks ended late Monday hours before the no-deal strike deadline, responded by saying they were willing to improve their offer but were unwilling to respond to some of the union demands.

The main sticking points are mandatory staffing and tenure. The Guild’s proposals would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether or not necessary, the statement from the management bargaining committee said.

Member companies remain united in their desire to reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial for writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship for the thousands of employees who depend on the industry for their subsistence.

The distance between the two teams suggested this could be the start of a long strike. The last strike which started in November 2007 lasted 100 days until February 2008.

Many shows on cable and broadcast networks have already filmed their final episodes for the current season, but viewers could see an impact with late-night shows, daytime soap operas, and shows such as Saturday Night Live, who could have early ends to their seasons.

Show host Seth Meyers, who was on the picket line as a writer at SNL during the last strike, prepared his viewers that Late Night with Seth Meyers won’t be on the air if he there is a strike. Other shows that could be immediately impacted did not immediately respond to requests for comment on their plans.

The strike comes at a time when both parties say they are struggling financially.

Many media and tech companies producing shows that use the writers have seen their stock prices plummet, leading to major cost-cutting, including layoffs.

Leadership of the negotiations is represented by the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Amazon



Apple



CBS



Disney



NBC Universal, Netflix



Paramount Global, Sony



and CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

But writers, many of whom cannot support themselves by writing on their own, are suffering from reduced employment opportunities and the loss of some sources of income due to the shift from the traditional broadcasting and programming industry. by cable to streaming services.

Although not all WGA members are currently working, the strike could soon slow down thousands more workers on show and film sets. The strike could have wide-ranging implications for the industry and for the economies of Southern California and some other places, such as New York.

There could be as many as 20,000 people working on up to 600 productions who could be out of work if screenwriters shut down production, according to an estimate by AMPTP.

The 2007 strike caused economic damage estimated at $2 billion, mostly in Southern California. Adjusted for inflation, that amounts to nearly $3 billion today. The industry has changed dramatically in the 15 years since the end of the last strike.

These changes have accelerated since the last round of negotiations in 2020 in the early weeks of the pandemic. The rise of streaming services has changed the way audiences consume both TV shows and movies, and studios have adjusted their business models to try to respond.

Writers have traditionally gotten residuals when a show they wrote is sold for rerun in syndication or on basic cable. It has been a major source of income for many writers over the years. But they’re unlikely to get any meaningful residuals, if any, when creating original content for streaming services under the current contract state.

With streaming services poised to become the future of TV entertainment, the Guild was fighting in these negotiations for some sort of ongoing compensation from streaming services.

The thirst for content from these streaming services also means that it may not take that long for the strike to start impacting production schedules. Typically airing shows due to airing with the start of the fall season would be discontinued for the next two months. But productions now take place more over the year than in the past.

Although many streaming services are not yet profitable, they provide studios with a source of revenue through monthly subscriber fees, making them less reliant on advertising revenue that could be lost due to the need to air reruns. on broadcast or cable channels.

Streaming services also have a massive stockpile of older content that could satisfy their customers, at least temporarily, while they wait for new shows.