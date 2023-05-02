Hollywood and TV screenwriters go on strike after failed talks with studios





Topline More than 10,000 unionized film and television screenwriters have gone on strike, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced Monday evening after negotiations between the union and the studios broke down, marking the first work stoppage of this type by writers in 15 years. Members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly to allow a strike in the event of union negotiations … [+] breakdown. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Highlights The WGA’s East and West Branches voted unanimously for a strike that began at 12:01 a.m. PT on Tuesday, the union said in a statement. statement adding that writers face an existential crisis. The strike follows six weeks of talks between the union and trade group Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major Hollywood studios and streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner , NBC Universal, Paramount. and Sony. The WGA has asked its 11,500 members to stop writing scripts and they are expected to begin picketing Tuesday afternoon. A major concern for the WGA has been the growing pivot to streaming services and its impact on the traditional residual payout structure, which included payouts from home video sales and television syndication. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> In a press release, the AMPTP said his offer included generous pay increases for writers, as well as improvements to streaming residuals, but a deal could not be reached before the current contract between the studios and the guild expired. Peg News According to the AMPTP, two particular proposals made by the WGA remain the major sticking points stall negotiations. The first is Proposal for a minimum of six writers for a TV show, which could increase to 12 depending on the total number of episodes. The second is the guaranteed minimum job offer of 10 consecutive weeks for a show season, which can go up to 52 weeks depending on the number of episodes. The studios rejected both proposals without a counter-offer. crucial quote In its statement announcing the strike, the WGA said: The behavior of the companies has created a gig economy within a unionized workforce and their steadfast position in this bargaining has betrayed a commitment to further devalue the profession of writer, they closed the door to their workforce. and opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession. Surprising fact An emerging concern flagged by the WGA in its proposal is the use of artificial intelligence for screenwriting. The Guilds’ proposal calls for regulation of the use of AI, including a ban on AI writing or rewriting literary material, the use of AI to generate source material for writers and preventing the formation of AI tools on material written by guild writers. The studios rejected this proposal and instead proposed annual meetings to discuss technological advancements. Title section The Writers Guild launches its first strike in 15 years (Hollywood journalist) WGA spells out broad differences that led to strike (Variety)

