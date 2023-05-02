Caesars Entertainment Announces Plans to Add Hotel Tower to Paris Las Vegas | Business

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 1, 2023–
Guests will soon be saying goodbye to Jubilee Tower in Horseshoe Las Vegas and hello to Versailles Tower in Paris Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment has unveiled plans to renovate Jubilee Tower in Horseshoe Las Vegas and integrate it into Paris Las Vegas under a new name, Versailles Tower.
An investment of more than 100 million dollars, the Tour de Versailles will have a new exterior and a new interior. The renovation will introduce 756 redesigned luxury rooms and a pedestrian bridge linking the Versailles Tower with the existing Parisian complex. Caesars Entertainment offers more than 23,000 rooms across Las Vegas, and this revamped tower will feature some of the nicest rooms in its nine resorts.
We know our customers, especially our Caesars Rewards members, love Paris Las Vegas. Over the past year we have made significant improvements to elevate the destination, bringing in new concepts like Vanderpump Paris, Nobu, The Bedford by Martha Stewart and most recently a completely revamped bookmaker, said Sean McBurney, President Caesars Entertainment regional. The addition of the Tour de Versailles makes Paris one of the largest resorts in the heart of the Strip. The interior and exterior will be completely redesigned and transformed into some of the best rooms in Las Vegas. When it opens this fall, our guests will have easy access to the amazing restaurants and gaming options they’ve come to love in Paris Las Vegas.
The Versailles Tower will offer some of the largest standard rooms on the Strip, starting at 436 square feet. Additionally, some rooms will offer new 55-square-foot balconies with unparalleled Strip views as part of the renovation. The upgraded rooms in the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas are expected to be completed in late 2023, with the pedestrian bridge to follow in early 2024.
