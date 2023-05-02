Caesars Entertainment Announces Plans to Add Hotel Tower to Paris Las Vegas | Business





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 1, 2023– Guests will soon be saying goodbye to Jubilee Tower in Horseshoe Las Vegas and hello to Versailles Tower in Paris Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment has unveiled plans to renovate Jubilee Tower in Horseshoe Las Vegas and integrate it into Paris Las Vegas under a new name, Versailles Tower. *High resolution renders can be foundhere* An investment of more than 100 million dollars, the Tour de Versailles will have a new exterior and a new interior. The renovation will introduce 756 redesigned luxury rooms and a pedestrian bridge linking the Versailles Tower with the existing Parisian complex. Caesars Entertainment offers more than 23,000 rooms across Las Vegas, and this revamped tower will feature some of the nicest rooms in its nine resorts. We know our customers, especially our Caesars Rewards members, love Paris Las Vegas. Over the past year we have made significant improvements to elevate the destination, bringing in new concepts like Vanderpump Paris, Nobu, The Bedford by Martha Stewart and most recently a completely revamped bookmaker, said Sean McBurney, President Caesars Entertainment regional. The addition of the Tour de Versailles makes Paris one of the largest resorts in the heart of the Strip. The interior and exterior will be completely redesigned and transformed into some of the best rooms in Las Vegas. When it opens this fall, our guests will have easy access to the amazing restaurants and gaming options they’ve come to love in Paris Las Vegas. The Versailles Tower will offer some of the largest standard rooms on the Strip, starting at 436 square feet. Additionally, some rooms will offer new 55-square-foot balconies with unparalleled Strip views as part of the renovation. The upgraded rooms in the Versailles Tower at Paris Las Vegas are expected to be completed in late 2023, with the pedestrian bridge to follow in early 2024. About Paris Las Vegas Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe’s most romantic city. Distinctive for its spectacular 46-story Eiffel Tower replica with a free nighttime light show and authentic architectural reproductions, the resort offers more than 2,900 rooms and sequels, including the Burgundy Rooms. The new Versailles Tower will soon be integrated into Paris Las Vegas, adding 756 redesigned luxury rooms to the hotel, with select rooms featuring balconies. The resort offers an 85,000 square foot casino; the renovated Caesars Race & Sportsbook in Paris Las Vegas; the two-acre Pool Paris; Las Vegas’ first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; Spa & Salon lane; two wedding chapels; unique French retail stores located along the Le Boulevard District complexes and the opulent Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop nightlife venue. Restaurants include a distinctive array of fine dining, such as Chef Joho’s famed Tour Eiffel restaurant, French bistro Mon Ami Gabi, and the internationally acclaimed Gordon Ramsay Steak. Paris Las Vegas also offers quick serve options like Guy Savoy’s Brioche and Bobby Flay’s Bobbys Burgers. Additionally, the resort is home to Lisa Vanderpumps’ second Las Vegas location, Vanderpump Paris, Nobu Restaurant and Martha Stewart’s The Bedford. Featuring one of the largest ballrooms in Las Vegas, Paris offers 140,000 square feet of pillar-free function space. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com. Find Paris Las Vegas on Facebook and follow Twitter And instagram. Must be 21 or older to play. Know when to stop before you start. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can access crisis counseling and referral services by calling 1-800-522-4700 2021, Caesars License Company, LLC. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005218/en/ CONTACT: Kristin Soo Hoo Entertainment Caesars [email protected] KEYWORD: NEVADA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ACCOMMODATION DESTINATIONS TRAVEL TOURIST ATTRACTIONS CASINO/GAMING SOURCE: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 01/05/2023 09:00/DISC: 01/05/2023 09:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005218/en

