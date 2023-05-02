Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman presents his wife with a BMW India i7 electric luxury sedan worth Rs. 2.4 crores





Popular Indian film and TV actor, Shekhar Suman, who is also a renowned TV host and comedian, recently gifted his wife, Alka Suman with a brand new BMW i7 luxury sedan. The actor took delivery of BMW’s brand new flagship electric sedan worth Rs 2.4 crore with his wife and son Adhyayan Suman. He opted for the sleek shade of Oxide Gray Metallic for the i7. Adhyayan Suman, the son of Shekhar Suman shared a photo of the delivery of the new BMW i7 on his Instagram profile. In the photo, he can be seen with his father kissing the car. He captioned the photo: “Congratulations mom and dad on your birthday, especially mom for the special gift from dad! One day I’ll give you Rolls! God give me strength and blessings!! #bmwi7″ The BMW i7 is the all-electric luxury flagship sedan that sits at the top of the i-Series electric vehicle lineup and represents the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility. In terms of design, the i7 features a sleek and futuristic exterior with a large low grille and a sloping roofline. It looks pretty much identical to the last generation ICE 7 series. However, it features blue accents, new alloy wheels and “i” badging to set it apart. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 The interior of the i7 is also identical to that of the last generation of the flagship sedan, the 7 Series. The instrument cluster and infotainment system both have curved screens, with the former measuring 14.9 inches and the second 12.3 inches. The i7 features a full-width light strip and is powered by BMW’s latest iDrive 8 operating system. The i7 also features a roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8K “cinema” display that can be folded down to provide media streaming via Amazon Fire TV. A 5.5-inch touchscreen that controls the infotainment system, as well as climate control and seats, is also installed in the rear doors. At the powertrain level, the all-new BMW i7 is powered by two electric motors positioned on each axle of the i7 xDrive 60 model, delivering 544 horsepower and 745 Nm of torque. It has a 101.7 kWh lithium-ion battery with a WLTP cycle range of 591-625 km. According to BMW, the i7 has a top speed limit of 239 km/h and the 0-100 km/h sprint takes just 4.7 seconds. Up to 11 kW on an AC system and up to 195 kW on a DC system can be used to charge the 7 Series Electric. Moreover, the latter would take 34 minutes to fully charge the i7’s batteries from 10% to 80%. A unique feature of the i7 is its ability to offer both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. This is achieved through the use of one or two electric motors, depending on the model. The BMW i7 is currently priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom) and competes directly with the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, which costs Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). It also competes with the Porsche Taycan, which costs between Rs 1.53 crore and Rs 2.34 crore (ex-showroom). The i7 also goes up against the Audi e-tron GT, which costs Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-actor-shekhar-suman-gifts-wife-a-bmw-i7-electric-luxury-sedan-worth-rs-2-4-crore/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos