Hollywood writers go on strike after studios and union fail to reach agreement





Hollywood writers go on strike after failing to strike a deal with studios. The board of directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of @WGAeastacting on the authority conferred on them by their memberships, voted unanimously to call a strike, effective at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, May 2. — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023 The two parties, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America, announced on Monday night that the pair failed to reach an agreement before negotiations ended today, prompting a strike to begin one minute after midnight on Tuesday. In a statement late Monday, the AMPTP said it presented a “comprehensive proposal to the Guild last night, which included generous increases to writers’ compensation as well as improvements to streaming residuals.” “While our negotiating committee entered this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, the responses from studios have been woefully insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing,” WGA tweeted on May 1. The AMPTP said the main points of disagreement surrounded “compulsory headcount” and “duration of employment”. In the month leading up to the strike, the WGA said it was pushing for increased wages and residuals, particularly with respect to streaming productions. “They took so much from the very people, the writers, that made them rich,” the WGA said in an email to its members. “But what they can’t take from us is our solidarity, our mutual commitment to saving each other and saving this profession that we love. We hoped to do that through reasonable conversation. Now we will do that through struggle. .For the sake of our present and our future, we had no other choice.” A member of the Writers Guild of America holds signs on a picket line outside Paramount Studios on the fourth day of a strike in Los Angeles November 8, 2007. Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

The WGA said the studios had created a “gig economy” within the industry. Additionally, the Guild said the companies’ “steadfast position” during negotiations had devalued the “writing profession”. “Writers are making 23% less than they were 10 years ago, while companies are making record profits – and that’s what we’re looking to solve,” said Adam Conover, board member of the team at WGA negotiation. in an interview in April. Conover went on to add that writers are placed in unfair situations and compared the residuals between films that have debuted in theaters and streaming platforms. “If you’re writing a movie for the theater, where do they put it in theaters,” Conover said. “If you write the same movie for streaming, you get paid much, much less in residuals — and residuals are how screenwriters make our year between our jobs. A movie is a movie anyway.” The last time writers went on strike was in 2007-2008. It lasted 100 days. While the strike will begin Tuesday morning, picketing will not begin until Tuesday afternoon. If this lasts, it will create a perfect storm as the studios’ contracts with the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists expire in June. During the strike authorization vote in April, almost 98% of WGA members voted in favor of the strike. EDITOR’S NOTE: Many KCAL News producers and editors are members of the WGA. However, they are on a separate contract. Paramount Global which owns CBS and KCAL News is part of the AMPTP. KCAL-News Staff The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring content to you on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

