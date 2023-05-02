Singer Badal Bhardwaj honored with “Best Singer Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh”





Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India]May 2nd: The popularity of Indian singers has seen a steady increase both domestically and internationally over the past few decades. With the increasing use of digital media, streaming platforms and social media, the Indian music industry has been able to reach huge audiences across the globe and showcase the talents of its singers worldwide. Many Indian singers have made their mark in the music industry globally. Among these few talented and popular artists, there is one name that has carved out a distinct place for itself with its extraordinary work. This is Badal Bhardwaj, a singer par excellence who has been able to contribute enormously to the music industry on his side. He recently received the “Best Singer Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh – Bollywood Iconic Award 2023” at a press conference held in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. The award was presented to him by Bollywood actress Poonam Jhawar of the film Mohra, whose song “Na Kajre ki Dhaar” had become popular among the masses, and Dr. Prakash Tata, who is an international Ayurvedacharya known for his extensive work in the field of Ayurveda. Badal says he now watches Bollywood as it is one of the most popular film industries in India which has produced some of the biggest musical hits that have made the country proud. When asked what it takes to become a successful singer, Badal responds by saying, “To establish yourself as a singer, you have to work hard and be focused. In today’s music industry, where competition is fierce, it takes a lot more than raw talent to achieve the top. You have to work hard to make a name for yourself in the music scene. Being passionate about your craft and honing your skills on a regular basis can take you a long way. Badal says he spent countless hours training, writing songs and performing at local events to get the right exposure, which helped him reach those levels. Very soon, he will make his mark in Bollywood and make his dream of becoming a global singing star come true.

