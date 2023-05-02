Korean beauty brand Laneige signs actor Athiya Shetty as first brand face for India





Laneige, a Korean skincare brand, has signed actor Athiya Shetty as its first-ever brand face in India. The actor, the company said, is known for her fashion sense and that she embodies the essence of the company’s ethos of embracing the glow within. Within the framework of the association, it will represent its range of care products. Athiya Shetty, said: “I’m thrilled to partner with them, a brand that shares my passion for skincare and beauty. I’ve always been a fan of their products.” Paul Lee, Managing Director and Country Head of AmorePacific Group India, the company that owns the brand here, added, “We welcome the dynamic and multi-talented actor as our very first brand face. We firmly believe and propagate that beauty is not just about how we look, but also who we are and our ability to create change to create a better world. Shetty is a natural fit for our beauty values.” Mini Sood Banerjee, Deputy Director and Head of Marketing and Training, said, “The actors’ popularity and influence in the Indian market, coupled with her genuine connection with her fans and followers, makes her the go-to choice. ideal to represent us in. We will be launching new campaigns that showcase our commitment to innovation and water science and we are confident that his involvement will help us create a lasting impact in the Indian beauty industry. “ According to some estimates, the Indian influencer marketing business is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25% at 2,200 crore by 2025. Catch all the company news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates and live trade news. More less

