Hollywood screenwriters on strike after failed contract talks
Hollywood writers are on strike.
Thousands of unionized screenwriters who say they are not being paid fairly for their work were heading to the picket line on Tuesday after high-stakes negotiations between a top guild and a trade association representing major Hollywood studios broke down. failed to avoid the first major walkout in more than 15 years.
The strike took effect at 12:01 a.m. PT Tuesday. More than three hours earlier, the Writers Guild of America said the board had voted unanimously to call a strike.
The WGA’s bargaining committee began this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, but the studios’ responses have been woefully inadequate given the existential crisis the writers are facing, the union said in a statement. .
The strike means production on some of your favorite shows, streaming series and potentially some movies will effectively shut down, upending the industry.
In some cases, the impact will be clear immediately: Late-night talk shows are expected to go dark this week, for example, and NBC Saturday Night Live could cancel that weekend episode. In other cases, producers of scripted drama and comedy series may be forced to cut their seasons short or delay filming altogether.
The existing contract between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, expired Tuesday at midnight PT. Ninety-seven percent of WGA editors voted to authorize a strike in case a deal could not be reached. (Comcast, the company that owns NBCUniversal, is one of the companies represented by AMPTP.)
The AMPTP said late Monday that negotiations between it and the writers guild on Monday had not resulted in an agreement.
The main sticking points are mandatory staffing and tenure of employment Guild proposals that would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time, whether that be necessary or not, he said.
Issues and claims
The work stoppage comes amid intense economic and technological upheaval in the entertainment industry, which is grappling with the growing dominance of streaming services, declining viewership of traditional broadcasting and even the rise in power of artificial intelligence, which has fueled concern about the future of creative professions. .
Members of the WGA are ask for salary increases and structural changes to a business model that they say have made it increasingly difficult to earn a living. In recent years, amid the explosion of streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney+, the median salary of writer-producers has fallen by 4%, or 23% when adjusted for inflation. according to WGA statistics.
Companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writers’ pay and separate writing from production, worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels, the WGA said in a statement. Bulletin of March 14 titled Writers Don’t Keep Up.
The guild added that more writers are working on a minimum, regardless of experience. In contrast, the salaries of top entertainment executives have skyrocketed in recent years.
The WGA said Monday that corporate behavior has created a gig economy in a union workforce.
He said the companies “opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession”, citing things like a daily rate for comedy variety, and that “no such deal could ever be contemplated by these members”.
In a video message published on April 11, writer and comedy producer Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show), a member of the WGA bargaining committee, said this was no ordinary bargaining round, adding: We fight for the economic survival of writers and the stability of our profession.
Syndicate writers are particularly frustrated that streaming-era shows last fewer episodes than their broadcast counterparts, making it difficult to maintain a consistent income. Additionally, residual fees paid when a show goes into syndication or airs overseas have all but disappeared as more content is hosted exclusively on streaming platforms.
In an interview with NBC Nightly News, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, creator of Netflix’s animated series BoJack Horseman, explained the writers’ requests in no uncertain terms.
We want more money, said Bob-Waksberg. We want enough money to make a living doing what we love.
I think we’re getting to the point where it’s going to be that the only people who can afford to try and start a career in television or film will be people who are already independently wealthy, which I think is not is not good for TV or movies. I don’t think we wanted that, he said.
In a statement released two days before the breakdown of negotiations, the AMPTP said it had worked to reach a fair and reasonable agreement.
AMPTP companies have approached these negotiations with the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority, the group said. We are all partners in charting the future of our business together and we are fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.
The AMPTP said on Monday that its offer to the guild “includes generous increases in writers’ compensation as well as improvements to streaming residuals.”
The AMPTP represents major movie studios such as Disney, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. ; major broadcast television networks, such as ABC, CBS and NBC; and major streaming services including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon. (Universal Pictures is a unit of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.)
WGA members last went on strike in November 2007 amid a standoff with the AMPTP over writers’ salaries and other issues. The work stoppage clogged Hollywood’s content production pipeline and lasted 100 days, ending on February 12, 2008.
The union is currently facing problems that could have been unfathomable during the last strike, when Netflix was best known for shipping DVDs in red envelopes and traditional network TV stations were still generating mammoth ratings.
In a sign of the times, the WGA’s demands for this trading round include regulations for the use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies.
