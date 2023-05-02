Entertainment
TV Talk: Hollywood Writers’ Strike; Comcast abandons the NFL network
As expected, the Writers Guild of America, which represents writers of scripted movies and television programs, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios and streamers in labor negotiations, failed to agree to a new contract on Monday night. The WGA called a strike which is now in effect. The writers will begin picketing Hollywood studios on Tuesday afternoon. This is the first writers’ strike since a 2007-08 strike that lasted three months.
The most immediate impact on viewers will be that all late night shows – “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “Late Night with Seth Meyer” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon “- ceased production.
The primetime series wrapped filming for the 2022-23 season in late March or early April, but depending on how long the strike lasts, the strike could impact the production of new episodes for the 2023 broadcast season. -24, which will generally air in September. Fall series usually start filming in late July or early August.
What remains of daytime soap operas can also be affected depending on how far ahead the shows have filmed. Representatives for the CBS soap operas and ABC’s “General Hospital” did not respond to a request for comment on their shows’ lead times. Former NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” currently airing on Peacock, is about six months ahead of schedule, so it shouldn’t be immediately hit by the strike.
Locally, all filming on projects under the umbrella of AMPTP member studios — the second season of covers of “American Rust” and “The Deliverance” — wrapped in April. Pittsburgh Film Office Director Dawn Keezer confirmed that nothing under the AMPTP deal is currently filming in Pittsburgh and that potential productions that may come to town are waiting to see if a strike might take place. Now that it does, cameras are unlikely to roll again until the labor dispute is resolved, unless the studios choose to move forward with scripts locked down.
WGA rules state that during a strike, guild members cannot write, pitch edit, or negotiate with companies that are part of the AMPTP.
Other guilds – including the Directors Guild of America and the Actors’ SAG-AFTRA – have told their members to follow their contracts and report working on productions that are still running, but during the last writers’ strike, production on most scripted series came to a halt anyway.
Negotiations to avert a strike began in March with writers seeking to undo the damage wrought by the streaming era that has resulted in smaller episode orders — sometimes six episodes instead of 22 per season — that drastically reduce the writers’ salaries.
At the same time, streaming has cost studios billions but most streaming services are not profitable.
“The AMPTP presented a comprehensive proposal to the Guild last night, which included generous increases to writers’ compensation as well as improvements to streaming residuals,” AMPTP said in a statement late Monday. “The AMPTP has also indicated to the WGA that it is prepared to improve this offer, but was unwilling to do so due to the breadth of other proposals still on the table on which the Guild continues The main sticking points are “compulsory staffing” and “tenure of employment” – Guild proposals that would require a company to staff a show with a certain number of writers for a period of time. specified period of time, whether necessary or not.
The AMPTP said it was “willing to engage in discussions with the WGA with the aim of breaking this deadlock”, but in its response, the WGA said that “the studios’ responses have been totally inadequate given the existential crisis that writers face”.
“Corporate behavior has created a labor economy in a unionized workforce, and their steadfast position in this bargaining betrayed their commitment to further devaluing the writing profession,” the WGA said. “From their refusal to guarantee a level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a “day rate” in comedy variety, to their blocking of free labor for screenwriters and AI for all writers, they closed the door to their workforce and opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession. No such agreement could ever be contemplated by these members.
The possibility of new strikes is looming: the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts with the AMPTP expire at the end of June.
Comcast abandons the NFL network
Comcast’s Xfinity dropped NFL Network and NFL Red Zone on May 1 in a transportation dispute.
Since Comcast’s NBC has business with the NFL, it it seems likely this will be resolved before the start of the 2023-24 NFL season later this year.
Kept/cancelled
Amazon Freevee renewed “Bosch” for a third season ahead of its second season this fall and also renewed “Judy Justice” for two more seasons.
Netflix has renewed “The Diplomat” for a second season.
Apple TV+ has renewed “The Morning Show” for a fourth season before it returns for the third season this fall.
Vice, who can file for bankruptcycanceled “Vice News Tonight” with its final episode airing May 25.
You can reach TV editor Rob Owen at [email protected] or 412-380-8559. Follow Rob on Twitter Or Facebook. Ask questions about TV via email or phone. Please include your first name and location.
