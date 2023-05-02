Nine Lives Plus One: A Local Author’s Novel Explores the Connections

PORT TOWNSEND — This one was “a high-flying act,” the author said of his latest book.

“No Two Persons” by Erica Bauermeister of Port Townsend is a storybook, a look inside a series of lives. The singular force that binds them all is a novel called “Theo”, written by Alice, a young woman struggling with loss and longing.

Bauermeister’s book includes 10 characters, counting this writer and the nine men and women who met “Theo”. The book is their common point. It brings everyone their own form of catharsis, relief – and even new creative energy.

“No Two Persons” will debut tonight with Bauermeister’s free, public reading and signing at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St. Imprint Books in Port Townsend will host the 6.30pm event.

About these characters.

There’s Rowan, an actor who has to start all over again just when his career took off, due to a skin condition. There’s Lara, a manuscript reader trying to learn to be a mom; Miranda, the artist who lives on an island in the Northwest; William, the widower who becomes a guardian of a California ghost town; Nola, the teenager who has to live in a tool shed at her high school; Juliet, the film industry’s intimacy coach; Madeline, a brilliant literary agent; and Tyler, the freediver, unlike any scuba tank, who is forced to follow a different path in life.

All of these people had to reorient their lives, Bauermeister said. “Theo”, the novel, helped everyone to feel less alone.

There is a line in “Theo”: “Wandering is a gift given only to the lost.”

Bauermeister likes such a sentence to repeat itself, resonating differently for everyone who reads it.

She thought about writing “No Two Persons” about a book — a real one — that her characters would pass on to each other. She changed her mind.

“It’s not about the physical book; it’s about reading,” Bauermeister said.

Instead of going hand in hand, “Theo” moves in the minds of its readers, like a spirit, a vapor escaping from the bottle of a genie.

In Bauermeister’s very life, books and writing have been indispensable magic. She always wanted to be an author. The first short story she wrote was about multiple points of view: women from three generations.

“So I’ve been thinking about it since I was 20,” Bauermeister said, adding that the news was “terrible” and never released.

She was diverted from her dreams as an author: marriage, children, doctorate at the University of Washington, career in teaching.

One fine day, she had an idea for a novel. It would be a cooking school where eight students and their teacher meet for an evening class.

By then, Bauermeister said, she had stopped thinking about becoming a professional author. She said she wrote “The School of Essential Ingredients” for herself. It was released in January 2009, shortly before Bauermeister turned 50.

Her first novel became a bestseller. She followed it with “Joy for Beginners”, “The Lost Art of Mixing” and “The Scent Keeper”, which became a Reese Witherspoon book club selection.

Then came Bauermeister’s memoir of his home in Port Townsend, ‘House Lessons: Renovating a Life’, selected to be Port Townsend’s 2021 community reading.

The idea for “No Two Persons” came to her in January 2020. In recent years, “I’ve seen our silos get taller and narrower,” with little space for coexistence, she said. .

Bauermeister thinks a good novel is a safe place to look at, even embrace, the differences between people. His desire: to write a book that celebrates these differences.

The author envisions book clubs getting together, discussing their joint book selection, its various characters — and “having a wonderful time.” She saw this firsthand.

The title “No Two Persons” came from a statement, “Two people have never read the same book or seen the same picture.” This is widely attributed to literary critic Edmund Wilson (1895-1972). But Bauermeister, the passionate researcher, went in search of the true source. She found the quote not in Wilson’s work, but in “Les Écrits de Madame Swetchine”.

Swetchine, a Russian intellectual, moved to Paris at the age of 33 and held a salon in which Alexis de Toqueville was the famous guest.

“The Writings of Madame Swetchine” was published in English in 1869, about a quarter of a century before Wilson was born.

“Then this one’s for you,” writes Madame Bauermeister in her author’s note at the end of her novel.

At 64, Bauermeister embarked on a book tour that would take him to readers in Washington, Oregon and California. She’s thrilled about it, because she couldn’t tour with “House Lessons,” released in March 2020, or with the paperback release of “The Scent Keeper,” also in 2020.

Some in the publishing industry might say a writer is burnt out if they haven’t published a book until middle age, she added.

“I am proof positive,” Bauermeister said, “that is not true.”

________

Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer living in Port Townsend.





