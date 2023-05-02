Salman Khan responds if his blessings are essential for anyone to survive Bollywood: ‘Main khud settle nahi ho paa raha’





Salman Khan, who was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently gave an extensive interview to India TV where the actor opened up about the many controversies that have surrounded him for much of his career. During the conversation, Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma asked why after the death of an actor, salman is accused of not letting it work in the film industry. Although the host didn’t mention Sushant Singh Rajput’s name, it seemed like he was referring to the same.

The host asked: “If a person dies then the blame falls on Salman that Salman didn’t get out of the industry he didn’t work that’s why he left (If someone dies, Salman is accused of kicking that actor out of the industry, not allowing him to work, which is why he died.) salman just said “Sir, main khud hi industry se nahi juda hun. (Sir, I am not connected to the industry). Salman defended himself that he doesn’t have parties every other day and contrary to the perception of others, he doesn’t have many friends. But, he added, he has many childhood friends. Salman’s father, Salim Khan, is a veteran writer who penned some of the most popular films of the 1970s. When Rajat asked, “By impression toh yeh hai ki film industry mein agar kaam karna hai toh Salman ko set kar lo. (The feeling is that if you want to settle in the film industry, you should have Salman by your side),” Salman replied quickly, “Sir apne principal aap ko khud nahi set kar pa raha hun (Sir, I couldn’t settle). He added that it was after many years of working in the film industry that a filmmaker like Aditya Chopra, considered by many to be a leader in the industry, offered him a movie. Salman worked under YRF in Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. The film’s third installment will be released later this year. He said, “Itne saalo ke baad toh Adi Chopra ne kaam karna shuru kia. Now there is a film of Karan Johar’s phone call. (After so many years, Adi Chopra started working with me. Now Karan Johar called me to tell me he had a movie). These are the big producers, directors. They also want to work with me, I also want to work with them. It just started 8-10 years ago. Isse pehle koi mujhe touch hi nahi karta tha (Before that, no one would work with me). Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will also have a special appearance from Shah Rukh Khan.

