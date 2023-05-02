Actor says director asked him to strip in exchange for Marvel role





Actor Matthew Lawrence, who is best known for his roles as a child actor in stuff like Mrs. Doubtfire And boy meets the world, recently opened up about a time when he was asked to strip naked and submit to taking explicit photos in exchange for a Marvel role. He shared his story in an episode of the podcast Brotherly Lovewhat he does with his brothers Joey and Andrew Lawrence: There have been many times in my life where I have been offered a huge role. I lost my agency because I went to the hotel room – which I can’t believe they would send me to – of a very famous Oscar-winning director who showed up in his room, asked me to undress, and said he needed to get some Polaroids of me. And then if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character. Lawrence told this story when discussing the MeToo movement and how men haven’t been as willing as women to talk about their experiences. “I didn’t do that, and my agency fired me because I left that manager’s room,” he said. “It’s a real thing, the casting couch. We all know it existed… Few guys have come out and talked about it in the industry. Granted, it’s probably about a third of what women go through , men go through that too, whether it’s another woman or another man in power. boy meets the world star Matthew Lawrence says director asked him to strip in exchange for Marvel role Lawrence pointed to actor Terry Crews, who made news when he filed a complaint against Hollywood agent Adam Venit, who Crews claims groped him at a party. The case was settled in 2018. “Terry Crews comes out and says it; people laugh at him. People don’t support it,” Lawrence said. “They kicked him out. For what? Because he’s a man who represents masculinity, and I think our society is less ready to hear that happening with men than it is with women. Lawrence does not name the director in question. It’s unclear who it is, so it’s pure speculation, but when I hear of a director trying to get a young actor exposed in exchange for a role, the name that comes to mind mind is Bryan Singer, who directed the x-men films in the 2000s and who was accused to commit sexual misconduct against young men for many years. But again, Lawrence doesn’t name that person — Singer never won an Oscar, to begin with — and I don’t know myself. As for Lawrence, he has continued to work over the years, including in the 2015 boy meets the world spin off A girl meets the world. His next film is baby dustwhich is due out this year. To stay up to date on all things fantasy, sci-fi and WiC, follow our complete Facebook page and subscribe to our exclusive newsletter. Get HBO, Starz, Showtime and MORE FREE with a 7-Day Risk-Free Free Trial of Amazon Channels h/t Weekly entertainment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winteriscoming.net/2023/05/01/actor-says-director-asked-him-strip-exchange-marvel-role/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos