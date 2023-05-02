What the Hollywood writers’ strike could mean for your favorite shows

The Hollywood writers voted to strike after their contracts expired at midnight on Monday.

The authors argued that streaming models have reduced wages and weakened job stability.

Thematic shows relying on actively scripted material, including late at night, will be most immediately affected.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



Hollywood writers voted to strike after failing to strike a deal with streamers and studios when their contract expired at midnight on Tuesday.

“The decision was made after six weeks of negotiations with Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount and Sony under the auspices of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP),” said said the WGA in a statement. “The WGA Negotiating Committee began this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, but the responses from the studios have been woefully inadequate given the existential crisis the writers are facing.”

“The behavior of the companies has created a labor economy in a unionized workforce, and their unwavering position in this negotiation betrayed their commitment to further devaluing the writing profession,” the statement continued.

Earlier Monday evening, the AMPTP said in a statement that the negotiations “concluded without an agreement”.

Picketing for the WGA will begin Tuesday afternoon. The guild had emailed members on Sunday night preparing them for the possibility of picketing and poll them on favorite places and timesaccording to reports.

The strike that was authorized by nearly 98% of Writers Guild of America members who voted last month will have the most immediate impact on shows that rely on active writers’ rooms working on current material. , including “Saturday Night Live” and late-night shows.

Some of these shows may return after a hiatus weeks after the WGA strike in late 2007, some late night hosts including Jay Leno resumed their shows with a more stripped-down staff before the end of the strike in February 2008.

Popular broadcast network shows that have been renewed for fall, including ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” “CBS”NCISand NBC’s “La Brea” are also expected to be affected in the near term, as audiences for those shows expect new seasons to return in the fall.

Such productions could choose to launch new seasons with episodes already fully filmed, hoping that a deal with the writers can be reached with enough time to produce subsequent episodes that are still in progress, according to Michael Pachter, general manager. of Wedbush Securities.

“TV television hurts the most, and the most frequent television productions, like daily shows, hurt the most,” Pachter told Insider.

Movies with completed scripts can probably continue, but those that need to be rewritten during the production process could be impacted.

A strike may lead to another moment for reality shows

In the meantime, cable and linear TV networks and streamers can rely on reality TV and international shows if a strike drags on. These categories aren’t covered by the WGA, and studios and streamers will need new entertainment to keep viewers coming back. A top agent told Insider that buyers are preparing for a strike by ordering more seasons of reality shows that are already doing well.

Some categories of reality are hotter than others. Social experience series like “The Traitors,” docusoaps like “The Kardashians,” and gaming-themed shows like “Lingo” are in demand right now, while demand for dating-based shows and performance remained stable, the agent said.

Streaming services and their audiences are also less likely to feel a palpable impact because they’re less reliant on strict scheduling and broadcast schedules, Pachter said.

Writers who have worked on shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “House of Cards” and “Yellowjackets” have outlined a series of issues they hope to resolve in a new contract with AMPTP, the organization that represents the main Hollywood Studios and streamers. For example, in a short video posted on the WGA site, comedy writer Van Robichaux said he experienced late payments while scripts were underway, a process he said could be delayed by additional change requests.

Representatives for AMPTP did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment on Monday afternoon.

The timing may be an opportunity for reality TV producers as well as non-union productions. But shows that working with WGA writers generally can’t bypass striking writers to hire non-union writers, according to Deborah Hrbek, managing partner at law firm HRBEKKunstler, which represents writers in the music industry. television and cinema as well as those who write for digital distribution platforms.

“‘The Tonight Show’ couldn’t just hire non-union writers to cross the picket line,” said Hrbek, who represents both union and non-union writers.

Some celebrities from the shows likely to be affected have raised the possibility of an impending strike on the late-night circuit.

“This show is tough,” former ‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson said on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he recently appeared to promote the May 6 episode of “SNL” which he is set to host. Davidson acknowledged that a writer’s strike could mean his “SNL” episode doesn’t go as planned and said he gained a new perspective while working on the production as a potential host.

“I had a weird little gig there because I just did my thing once in a while, and they let me do whatever,” Davidson said of his time as a cast member. of the show, where he was known to perform in digital. shorts. While rehearsing as the host, he said, “I was like, this show, you work really hard!”

Fallon chimed in at one point in the conversation to acknowledge the strike, saying, “Please take care of the writers!”