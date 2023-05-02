RELIEF COMIC REMOVAL: Thoughts on Mother’s Day | News, Sports, Jobs

Entertainment
The expression “a face that only a mother can love” may have its origin in the 1976 film, Emma Mae. Mothers generally have strong bonds with their children and refrain from making derogatory comments to their children – especially regarding appearance. So it was with my own mother – even though I gave her good reason to be critical.
At the beginning of 1975, my graduation from dental studies was approaching and training in orthodontics was soon to begin. Help was needed first and I talked to Mom about it on the phone. “Mom, how are your dentures? I need to make another set to meet my requirements before they let me graduate,” I have explained.
“I would like you to give me new teeth” she says. We arranged for his 200-mile trip to Kansas City where the week-long process would begin the following Monday. We made impressions with the wax version of the teeth needed for the process and tried them on. She liked their appearance. On Friday we were ready for the final step to insert the new teeth and make sure they were comfortable. It was also at this time that the instructor provided me with an evaluation of my work.
Once things were over, I called the instructor to my cabin and introduced him to Mother. “Mother, this is Dr. Steiner. Dr. Steiner, this is my mother. We just finished his new dentures.
“A pleasure to meet you, Mrs. Sommers,” Steiner said. Then he started checking Mom’s bite and looking for areas of irritation that needed attention. “Very very kind,” How did he. Mother gave him a pleasant smile. “Everything looks very good. You can be very proud of your son. It was a pleasure to meet you Mrs. Sommers,” he said before returning to the next office.
Mom accepted the suggestion to sit at the school desk while I gathered things and put them back in my locker. “I’ll meet you out front in ten minutes and we’re going home.” »
As soon as Mother turned the corner toward reception, Dr. Steiner poked his head out of his desk and barked: “Summers! Come into my office – NOW! » He closed the door behind me.
“I should give you one”F“on those dentures!” » he shouted. ” But I can not ! I have to give you a “A“- because it was your mother!”
My heart collapsed. “Dr. Steiner, I don’t understand. What’s the problem?
“I should give you one”F“because this lower prosthesis only had three incisors, not four.”
On the way to my apartment, I shared with Mother what Dr. Steiner had said. She lowered the passenger side sun visor and glanced in the rearview mirror, smiling. “They have a nice look,” she says.
It was probably twenty years later, Mom and I were visiting by phone again. She commented that she felt she needed another set of new teeth. I made phone calls to dentist friends in her area to find out who she could see. An appointment was set, then I drove to Kansas to drive Mother to her first appointment. The dentist invited me to accompany them to the treatment room where I sat quietly while she examined and visited Mom. “Do you have any questions or concerns, Mrs. Sommers?” she asked as the first date drew to a close.
“Yes,” Mother replied, “just one thing. I want the new teeth to only have three lower incisors, just like those old ones my son gave me many years ago. She gave the doctor a big smile.
With Mother’s Day fast approaching, we would all do well to remember the special things our mothers said. For me, it had nothing to do with my face – more like bad teeth that only a mother could love.
Sommers is a retired Minot orthodontist, violinist with the Minot Symphony Orchestra and author of the book, “Retirement? You can’t handle the truth!
