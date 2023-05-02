Love & Death actor Drew Waters moves from US Navy to HBO Hits

ComingSoon recently spoke with actor Drew Waters about his career and his work on HBO Maxs love death by David E. Kelley. Drew Waters’ career is interesting, as he spent eight years in the United States Navy before getting into entertainment, leading to gigs on shows like Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad, and HBO’s True Detective.

ComingSoon: Going through your biography, you served eight years in the US Navy and then decided to go into the entertainment industry. What motivated this decision?

Drew the waters: As I neared the end of my military career, I was discovered by a model scout. After winning a national modeling competition, I was signed by a major agency and started a successful career in fashion, appearing in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Prada, Structure, Versace, Hugo Boss, Chaps, Guess and Abercrombie and Fitch. For eight years, I scoured the biggest runways on the globe and scoured the pages of GQ, Vogue, Mens Fitness, and Mens Journal, among others.

During this trip, I ended up in Tokyo, where I was asked to do my first commercial. I instantly fell in love but didn’t have the confidence to pursue it. I moved back to the US and started a contraction business to help pay the bills. However, I couldn’t stop thinking about advertising in Japan. So on my 30e birthday, I decided to take a chance, stop chasing money and start chasing passion.

Since then I have been in the entertainment industry.

What was your first big gig?

It was on an NBC show called Surface, which has been hailed as a Spielberg-esque sci-fi drama featuring engaging characters and thrilling emotion and adventure. I had to read it five times before I was cast in the recurring role of Tom Mimer.

You appeared on the hit show Friday Night Lights, one of my favorite movies and TV shows, by the way, what did that experience teach you in terms of acting?

THANKS! It was a great show to take part in and an amazing experience. Friday Night Lights taught me to listen and trust my instincts. We had the freedom to improvise. You had to be sharp and prepared for anything (in a good way) when working with actors like Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, and Jesse Plemons, and directors like Peter Berg, Jeffrey Reiner, and David Boyd.

You’ve also appeared on shows like Breaking Bad, Bones, and True Detective. Is there an acting gig that has creatively inspired you throughout your career?

The beauty of my job is that I always meet and work with incredibly talented people who, 9 times out of 10, will improve my performance. It allows me to approach each new character differently and grow as an actor.

Now you’re teaming up with David E. Kelley for HBO Maxs Love & Death, how did that role come about?

In fact, I read two different roles for the series. Funny story When I got out of the army, I built a house in Sachse, Texas. I always heard stories about a housewife from a town above who had murdered her husband. Twenty-three years later, I play a character based on this true story.

Did the stars of the series Elizabeth Olsen share any screen time with her? If so, how did your collaboration go?

Unfortunately, I didn’t get much screen time with Elizabeth, but her on-set energy was infectious. I love his approach.

What was it like working with director Lesli Linka Glatter?

Lesli is someone else I loved working with. She’s such a generous director who not only knows what she wants and needs, but also knows how to create a calm environment in which to work. I would love to have the opportunity to work with her again.

How has your work as a director/producer/screenwriter influenced your acting?

Working behind the camera made me respect acting even more. It made me realize that I’m not cut out for all roles. Nobody, and I mean, nobody gets every role they audition for. Not Meryl Streep, not Tom Hanks, not Denzel Washington. It also made me appreciate the process and the importance of casting. As an actor, I can create a new character with each role and collaborate with showrunners, directors, producers. As a director, I can collaborate with everyone. I like both of them.

Do you have any upcoming projects you can discuss?

I have some stuff. In addition to the upcoming release of Love & Death, my production company, Argentum Entertainment, is in post-production on a beautiful Christmas romantic comedy called Festival of Trees. I also produced another film earlier this year with Judd Nelson and Jeff Fahey. Most recently, I joined the cast of Peacocks’ coming-of-age thriller Hysteria!, starring Modern Family alum and Emmy Award-winning actress Julie Bowen. We recently started filming in Alabama.

