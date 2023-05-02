Entertainment
Love & Death actor Drew Waters moves from US Navy to HBO Hits
ComingSoon recently spoke with actor Drew Waters about his career and his work on HBO Maxs love death by David E. Kelley. Drew Waters’ career is interesting, as he spent eight years in the United States Navy before getting into entertainment, leading to gigs on shows like Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad, and HBO’s True Detective.
ComingSoon: Going through your biography, you served eight years in the US Navy and then decided to go into the entertainment industry. What motivated this decision?
Drew the waters: As I neared the end of my military career, I was discovered by a model scout. After winning a national modeling competition, I was signed by a major agency and started a successful career in fashion, appearing in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Prada, Structure, Versace, Hugo Boss, Chaps, Guess and Abercrombie and Fitch. For eight years, I scoured the biggest runways on the globe and scoured the pages of GQ, Vogue, Mens Fitness, and Mens Journal, among others.
During this trip, I ended up in Tokyo, where I was asked to do my first commercial. I instantly fell in love but didn’t have the confidence to pursue it. I moved back to the US and started a contraction business to help pay the bills. However, I couldn’t stop thinking about advertising in Japan. So on my 30e birthday, I decided to take a chance, stop chasing money and start chasing passion.
Since then I have been in the entertainment industry.
What was your first big gig?
It was on an NBC show called Surface, which has been hailed as a Spielberg-esque sci-fi drama featuring engaging characters and thrilling emotion and adventure. I had to read it five times before I was cast in the recurring role of Tom Mimer.
You appeared on the hit show Friday Night Lights, one of my favorite movies and TV shows, by the way, what did that experience teach you in terms of acting?
THANKS! It was a great show to take part in and an amazing experience. Friday Night Lights taught me to listen and trust my instincts. We had the freedom to improvise. You had to be sharp and prepared for anything (in a good way) when working with actors like Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, and Jesse Plemons, and directors like Peter Berg, Jeffrey Reiner, and David Boyd.
You’ve also appeared on shows like Breaking Bad, Bones, and True Detective. Is there an acting gig that has creatively inspired you throughout your career?
The beauty of my job is that I always meet and work with incredibly talented people who, 9 times out of 10, will improve my performance. It allows me to approach each new character differently and grow as an actor.
Now you’re teaming up with David E. Kelley for HBO Maxs Love & Death, how did that role come about?
In fact, I read two different roles for the series. Funny story When I got out of the army, I built a house in Sachse, Texas. I always heard stories about a housewife from a town above who had murdered her husband. Twenty-three years later, I play a character based on this true story.
Did the stars of the series Elizabeth Olsen share any screen time with her? If so, how did your collaboration go?
Unfortunately, I didn’t get much screen time with Elizabeth, but her on-set energy was infectious. I love his approach.
What was it like working with director Lesli Linka Glatter?
Lesli is someone else I loved working with. She’s such a generous director who not only knows what she wants and needs, but also knows how to create a calm environment in which to work. I would love to have the opportunity to work with her again.
How has your work as a director/producer/screenwriter influenced your acting?
Working behind the camera made me respect acting even more. It made me realize that I’m not cut out for all roles. Nobody, and I mean, nobody gets every role they audition for. Not Meryl Streep, not Tom Hanks, not Denzel Washington. It also made me appreciate the process and the importance of casting. As an actor, I can create a new character with each role and collaborate with showrunners, directors, producers. As a director, I can collaborate with everyone. I like both of them.
Do you have any upcoming projects you can discuss?
I have some stuff. In addition to the upcoming release of Love & Death, my production company, Argentum Entertainment, is in post-production on a beautiful Christmas romantic comedy called Festival of Trees. I also produced another film earlier this year with Judd Nelson and Jeff Fahey. Most recently, I joined the cast of Peacocks’ coming-of-age thriller Hysteria!, starring Modern Family alum and Emmy Award-winning actress Julie Bowen. We recently started filming in Alabama.
Note: Thanks to Drew Waters for our Love & Death interview.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.comingsoon.net/tv/features/1283068-love-death-actor-drew-waters-on-going-from-u-s-navy-to-hbo-hits
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden administration tests vaccine to fight bird flu that has sent egg prices skyrocketing
- Love & Death actor Drew Waters moves from US Navy to HBO Hits
- Google Pixel Watch May 2023 update begins rolling out
- Jokowi visits Lampung tomorrow and checks viral road conditions
- Singer Armaan Malik credits THIS actor with his ‘Bollywood debut’
- CU Buffs add Florida State cornerback, Auburn receiver – BuffZone
- The best fashion looks as stars pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
- Beyond Moore’s Law: Innovations in solid-state physics include ultrathin 2D materials and more
- “War has struck transnational criminal ecosystems with earthquake force” – Re-course of All Evil
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tears up Congress and says his story is to ‘appease terrorists’
- Daesh leader killed himself for fear of arrest – Middle East Monitor
- Dutch police arrest man with fake ‘Boris Johnson’ license after drunk driving incident