Hollywood Writers Guild goes on strike





The Writers Guild of America has announced that its members will go on strike. This is the first instance of industrial action by the guild in 15 years. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporterthe WGA has announced that the work stoppage will begin in the afternoon of Tuesday, May 2. According to a statement, the WGA said it “commenced this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, but the studios’ responses have been woefully inadequate given the existential crisis facing the writers.” According to the union, studios and streamers have refused to agree on a number of important issues, including a guaranteed number of weeks of employment for television writers and protections against AI-based writing in work covered by the WGA. Proposals to minimize unpaid work were also not accepted. The board of directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of @WGAeastacting on the authority conferred on them by their memberships, voted unanimously to call a strike, effective at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, May 2. Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023 The current three-year contract between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents most Hollywood studios, expired yesterday at midnight Pacific time. Negotiations have been on the wire, with the leaders of the two negotiating bodies meeting over the weekend to try to reach an agreement. The WGA voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike in April. At the center of the issues between writers and producers are proposed changes to accommodate the way the streaming model has changed the entertainment landscape. As the residuals once kept many TV writers afloat, the WGA is seeking contract changes to allow for a more stable industry as those residuals dry up in favor of series that live on streaming platforms indefinitely. Fundamentally, as streaming has changed the film and television industry as we know it, the WGA argues that AMPTP has not kept pace. In addition to minimum wage increases and a reworked formula for television residuals, the WGA is also seeking better working conditions, including minimum editorial staff sizes for television. The last time the WGA went on strike was in 2007-08 during a historic 100-day work stoppage that changed the entertainment industry forever. This halted many productions, especially live and late-night shows, delayed movies, and ushered in the rise of reality television. It’s unclear how long this strike will last, but many TV productions will no doubt be affected in the meantime. According Deadline, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are all expected to shut down immediately. Final decisions have yet to be made regarding Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Daily Show, Saturday Night Live, Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, but these shows are also expected to be similarly affected due to their addiction. on last minute writing. Matt Purslow is IGN’s UK News and Features Editor. Alex Stedman is senior editor at IGN, overseeing entertainment reporting. When she’s not writing or editing, you can find her reading fantasy novels or playing Dungeons and Dragons.

