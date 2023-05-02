7 Locations In Ooty Famous For Bollywood Filming Zee Zest





Ooty, a well-known hill town in southern India, is renowned for its scenic setting and natural beauty. Filmmakers from across the country travel there frequently to use the picturesque settings for their productions. Remember Anjali summer camp in Shimla at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? It was Ooty. The adrenaline-filled cycle race at Jo Jeeta Vahi Sikandar? Ooty as well. And not just the romance genre, the very haunted house of Raj? You guessed it! It’s also Ooty. Whatever your movie aspirations, Ooty has something for you. Next time you’re in this quaint little hill station, don’t forget to adapt the panoramic footage from the film to your surroundings. This beautiful artificial lake is located right in the middle of the city. Bollywood filmmakers frequently visit the lake to shoot romantic scenes in the picturesque surroundings. The serene lake, surrounded by tall pine trees is a visual delight and no matter how you frame it, it is sure to add to the romance. In the center of Ooty, there is a wonderful area called Government Rose Garden. One of the largest rose gardens in the world, the garden is home to over 20,000 different kinds of roses. The garden has appeared in numerous Bollywood films and provides a beautiful and vibrant backdrop for filmmakers looking to shoot in a natural setting. Another popular filming location in Ooty is Pykara Waterfalls, which has appeared in numerous Bollywood productions. Filmmakers looking to shoot in spectacular natural surroundings could use the waterfall as a stunning backdrop. It is the perfect setting for movies due to the waterfall, the green surroundings and the mist that surrounds the waterfall. Remember Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahaaniis the quaint little town? The highest point of the Nilgiri mountain range, Doddabetta Peak, offers breathtaking views of the surroundings. The peak is a stunning destination for filmmakers looking for a scenic natural environment in which to shoot, and it has appeared in numerous Bollywood films. In Ooty there is a wonderful church called St. Stephen’s Church. Filmmakers who wish to film in a beautiful and historic setting frequently use the church due to its exquisite architecture. The amazing architecture and interior of the church has been portrayed in many Bollywood movies. The Needle Rock viewpoint is a beautiful spot with stunning views of the surrounding area. The prospect, which has appeared in many Bollywood films, is a lovely location for producers to shoot in stunning natural surroundings. Over 650 different types of plants and trees can be found in Ootys Botanical Garden, a beautiful outdoor space. The garden has appeared in numerous Bollywood films and provides a beautiful and vibrant backdrop for filmmakers looking to shoot in a natural setting. Ooty is a beautiful and scenic location that has become a favorite choice for Bollywood filmmakers looking for beautiful and natural locations to shoot. Even if it’s not part of a grand shoot, you can still head to these gorgeous spots in Ooty for a quick fun picnic. Photo: Karthegan Padmanaban on Unsplash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeezest.com/travel/7-locations-in-ooty-famous-for-bollywood-shoots-3580 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos