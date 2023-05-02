WGA writers’ strike progresses after failed to secure new contract – The Hollywood Reporter

For the first time in over 15 years, Hollywood screenwriters are going on strike.

The Guild announced a work stoppage will begin on Tuesday afternoon after negotiations with the union group representing studios and streamers broke down on Monday evening. In Los Angeles, members will begin picketing at 1:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday at places including Amazon/Culver Studios, CBS Radford and CBS Television City, Disney Headquarters in Burbank, Netflix Factory in Hollywood, and Fox, Sony, Paramount, Warner Bros and Universal Studios in Los Angeles. In New York City, the picket will take place at Peacock’s Newfront at Center415 at 1 p.m. ET and at Netflix’s Manhattan headquarters at 2:30 p.m. ET.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the WGA said its negotiating committee “began this process with the intention of reaching a fair deal, but the studios’ responses have been woefully inadequate given the existential crisis facing the writers. are faced”. The union alleged that studios and broadcasters would not accept any guaranteed number of weeks of employment for television writers in the talks, which they proposed to create a “per diem rate” for writers of comedies and varieties (he basically offered to create a category of daytime players for these writers) and that they[ed]on proposals to minimize unpaid work and proposals to regulate writing AI, such as ChatGPT, in work covered by the WGA.

Earlier in the night, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios and streamers in labor negotiations, said in a statement that negotiations “ended without a deal.” In its explanation, the AMPTP said it offered a “package proposal” with pay increases and streaming residuals, but remaining sticking points included the guild’s proposals for minimum staff size. of drafting and the minimum number of times for the job.

Still, the AMPTP said it was “willing to enter into discussions with the WGA in an effort to resolve this impasse.” His companies, he added, “remain united in their desire to reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial for writers and the health and longevity of the industry, and to avoid hardship for thousands of employees. who depend on industry for their livelihood”.

The two sides have yet to set a future date to return to the negotiating table.

The decision will have an immediate impact on late-night broadcasts, which rely on the latest writings from WGA members on the latest news developments. If a strike continues for a longer period, the WGA has warned it could delay the network’s television season, as scribes for fall premieres tend to start work in May or June.

When contacted on Monday night, many WGA members pointed to the guild detailed proposals for business in the 2023 negotiations, which the WGA shared with members that evening (the document also includes alleged responses from the AMPTP). A showrunner’s response to these proposals: Studios and streamers “are going to regret not being serious, I’m afraid. They tried to pretend, but in the end they signaled to the other guilds that they didn’t want to watch anything that actually deals with how the company has changed. One writer added that they “really did a double take on their [the AMPTP’s] complete reluctance to trade on AI. They just want to generate a story by computer and maybe have a writer who prepares it. [and] exclude us from the process.

Another writer, a 20-year WGA TV writing veteran, turned out to be a bit of a strike skeptic, telling THR“All these wealthy showrunners have been agitating the grassroots, leading us into battle, and putting the fate of working-class, middle-class writers on the line, who this is all supposed to be about. I just hope to God they have a plan. now that it’s real.

On the corporate side, one executive responded to the proposal document by calling the guild’s proposal on minimum hiring requirements “crazy”. The executive continued: “This [decision] should be up to the showrunners,” who are also represented by the WGA. Another studio source said she was ‘not surprised’ by the strike: ‘There has been good movement forward on both sides, but not in the areas that matter most to the writers’ , including mini-rooms, guaranteed TV staff size, and residuals.

In the week before their contract expired, the WGA imposed strict strike rules on members: no writing, editing, presenting or negotiating with member companies of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is at the negotiating table with the writers. The WGA has asked its members to report any peers who may be in violation of these rules to face union discipline and to tell all companies with “spec” scripts in their possession to come back and remove them. The WGA also tells members they must picket assigned locations unless they have a “valid medical excuse”, a personal problem or an emergency.

The development marks the culmination of months of industry speculation that the writers will strike once their current contracts end on May 1. Hampered in their 2020 round of negotiations on a three-year contract due to the then-recent outbreak of COVID-19 Emboldened by the success of their campaign against agency packaging practices, it was thought, the writers were sure to issue a credible strike threat in 2023 as they seek big pay raises in the age of streaming. The writers did little to dispel these rumours, with leaders noting that the guild has a reputation for acting “when necessary” and with nearly 98% of members allowing a strike about two weeks before the end of their term. CONTRACT. (The WGA has long relied on its reputation as a ready-to-walk union to gain leverage in its negotiations with producers.)

Negotiations for the deal began March 20 and broke off at 8 p.m. PT Monday. The writers had argued for high compensation in the age of streaming, thanks to higher salary floors, regulation of mini-rooms and higher residuals. Meanwhile, studios and streamers – which felt pressure to cut costs after Wall Street activated unprofitable streaming operations in 2022 and in an uncertain economic climate – sought to rein in their labor spending. work.

The writers were led in their negotiations by WGA West Deputy Executive Director Ellen Stutzman, who stepped in after West Branch union executive director David Young went on sick leave Feb. 28. Carol Lombardini, AMPTP’s chief negotiator since 2009, is leading the talks for producers.

Now it remains to be seen when the two sides will return to the bargaining table and how long the strike could last until they reach an agreement. The WGA’s last work stoppage, in 2007-08, lasted 100 days, while its 1988 strike lasted 153 days and its 1985 strike lasted 14 days.

Lesley Goldberg contributed reporting.