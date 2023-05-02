Thank you all for the wedding anniversary wishes for Hema Malini Dharmendra Bollywood : Dhasukhabar





On Tuesday, Hema Malini took to Twitter to thank everyone for wishing her and husband Dharmendra on their wedding anniversary. The couple married on May 2, 1980. The actor-politician has also posted many photos of the couple over the years. He said their married life had been “a wonderful journey of 43 years together”. The couple’s fans also added more wishes for the couple in their Twitter posts. (Also read: Hema Malini on women’s careers after marriage, “worked nonstop”: people follow me)

Hema wrote in her first post, "I personally thank everyone who wished us our wedding anniversary today. It has been a wonderful journey of 43 years together and with all your best wishes, a smooth journey will continue. Pictures over the years. Her and Dharmendra's four shared photos, including an old photo that looks like it was taken after they got married in 1980.

She tweeted a few more photos, including some more recent ones, and wrote, "Here's been another few years together." Fans also sent their congratulations in the comments section of the post. "Hemaji bless you both here wishing you good health and peace," a devotee said. Another commented: "Wow 43 years old. Congratulations. Looks like you two are running around the trees. Another fan shared, "Amazing love story…God bless you both and fill your life with happiness." He also added new photos taken on their 43rd birthday on Tuesday. Hema wore a red sari and Dharmendra wore a pink t-shirt with a black cap.

Dharmendra and Hema have two daughters, actors Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The couple also have five grandchildren. Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two daughters Radha and Miraya. Ahana is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has three children, her son Darien and her twin daughters, Astriya and Adia. Hema, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, was last seen in Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi (2020). Meanwhile, Dharmendra, 87, is making a comeback to acting. We will see her in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The actor will also star in the untitled romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

