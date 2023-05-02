Hollywood writers are officially on strike





The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has called to strike as of today largely on streaming productions, claiming that studios are effectively creating a “gig economy” within the syndicate. On the other side of the table, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) said the WGA was “unwilling” to compromise on key issues such as mandatory staffing. “The Board of Directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of @WGAeastacting on the authority conferred upon them by their members, voted unanimously to call a strike, effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 2,” the WGA wrote in a tweet. “The decision has been made after six weeks of negotiations with @Netflix, @Apple, @Disney, @wbd, @NBCUniversal, @Paramountplus and @Sony under the AMPTP umbrella.” The board of directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of @WGAeastacting on the authority conferred on them by their memberships, voted unanimously to call a strike, effective at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, May 2. Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023 The effects of the breakdown of negotiations will be felt immediately, with talk shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert And Jimmy Kimmel Live! ready to stop from now on. The strike will also freeze film and television production, affecting hubs like Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. The labor situation has already delayed the start of some programming, FilmLA President Paul Audley said. Variety. The last writers’ strike began in November 2007 and lasted 100 days. Both sides have said they are willing to continue negotiations, but appear to be far apart on some issues. The “main sticking points”, according to the AMPTP, are the guild’s requirement of a minimum TV staff of between six and 12 writers per show, as well as a guaranteed minimum number of weeks of employment per show. season (10 to 52 weeks). The studios rejected both proposals and made no counteroffers. Other questions (explained in a WGA Document) include a request for residual flows taking into account the success of the broadcasts. The WGA also wanted increases to the minimums of up to 6%, and the AMPTP proposed a maximum of 4%. The guild also wants regulation of AI, proposing that it “cannot write or rewrite literary material” or be used as source material. The AMPTP has only agreed to study the AI ​​issue, according to the WGA. There were some areas of agreement, such as guaranteed minimums for writers who earn less than a certain amount and screenplay fees for staff writers. However, both sides are dug in for what could be a long dispute. ‘Companies have broken this trade,’ the guild’s leadership said last night, calling the issue ‘an existential crisis that writers are facing’. For its part, the AMPTP said it was “ready to improve [compensation and residuals]but was unwilling to do so due to the magnitude of other proposals still on the table that the guild continues to insist on.”

