Hollywood writers will strike over low pay caused by the streaming boom.





To date, thousands of Hollywood television and film writers are going on strike for the first time in 15 years. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) voted unanimously to strike on Tuesday after failed contract talks with major Hollywood studios. The WGA is seeking higher pay and better working conditions from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a group representing about 350 major studios and streaming services like Netflix, Disney, Amazon, Apple and Sony for the thousands of film and television writers represented by the union. Picket lines are expected to form from Tuesday afternoon. The last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008 lasted 100 days and was credited with tipping California into a recession, causing an estimated $2.1 billion loss to the state’s economy. Shows like Saturday Night Live And The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be the first affected and should stop production immediately. Other TV shows like scripted dramas or soap operas are also expected to be affected, either by cutting production short (and thus reducing the number of episodes per season) or shutting down altogether. Films could also be affected depending on the length of the strikes, although studios, networks and producers have been store scenarios and boost international productions for this result. The WGA is trying to secure a new three-year contract for its 11,500 members, arguing the shift to streaming has made it difficult for writers to earn a living. There is many complex reasons for that, but the biggest issues come down to TV shows on streaming services having shorter seasons, residual payouts being lower than broadcast TV, and the rise of small groups of mini-theatres that produce quickly scripts that make writers more disposable. A published report by the union on March 14 revealed that half of TV series writers are currently earning the basic minimum rate, up from 33% between 2013 and 2014. Companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writers’ pay and separate the production writing, worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels, the WGA said, adding that more writers are working at the minimum, regardless of experience. Union demands include raising minimum wage rates and residual payments, cracking down on mini-room abuses and increasing contributions to union health and pensions. The WGA also wants safeguards to regulate the use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting, preventing it from being used to generate content or rewrite work already contracted by human writers. AMPTP provided a statement claiming that he had offered generous compensation increases that included improved streaming residuals and that he was willing to improve on that offer. However, he was unwilling to compromise on union demands for mandatory staffing and tenure, saying those major sticking points would force companies to staff writers’ shows even if they are not necessary. Corporate behavior created a labor economy in a union workforce, and their unwavering position in this bargaining betrayed their commitment to further devaluing the writing profession, said the WGA West on Monday. From their refusal to guarantee a level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a daily rate in comedy variety, to their blocking of free labor for screenwriters and AI for all writers, they closed the door to their workforce and opened the door to writing as a fully independent profession. No such agreement could ever be contemplated by these members. Contract tensions have been mounting for several years between the WGA and the AMPTP. The last full-fledged contract negotiations took place in 2017, reaching agreement in principle minutes after the expiry of the expiry time of the previous contract. The covid pandemic then made it difficult for both parties to negotiate the terms of the following three-year contractual agreement. in 2020. Today’s strike may just be the beginning of Hollywood’s woes, as the contracts at The Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Directors Guild of America (DGA) expire on June 30. If SAG-AFTRA and the DGA also agree to strike action as a result of their own negotiations, production could cease production of scripted shows and movies altogether for the foreseeable future.

