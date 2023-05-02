Nawazuddin Siddiqui refuses to be typecast in Bollywood – Entertainment







Entertainment Nawazuddin Siddiqui refuses to be typecast in Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui favors experimentation over being a superstar



MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an acclaimed Bollywood actor, has expressed his desire to quit the industry rather than be stereotyped by playing just one particular role. The statement was made at the trailer launch for her upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which was held on May 1. During the event, Siddiqui spoke about his 20-year journey in the film industry and how his acting has evolved over time. He said every day is a new learning experience that enhances acting. He added that with experience, an actor’s acting style also changes and it is essential to constantly evolve. He stressed that he couldn’t stick to just one acting genre and wanted to explore various roles. He said: “It’s important to have that adjustment in your body, your thought process, only then can you try to become an actor. Otherwise, these are just pictures, something is attached to your name, someone is mega, someone else. But my attempt is only to keep experimenting.” The actor also made it clear that he would get bored quickly and quit the industry if he was asked to play only one type of role to become a superstar. “If someone tells me they’ll make me a superstar, but I only have one role to play, I’ll kill myself,” he said. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest project is the romantic comedy film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, in which he stars alongside Sanjay Mishra, Neha Sharma and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The film would have a small unit of just 10 people and a large southern film of several crores. Mr. Siddiqui’s comments show his commitment to the craft and his reluctance to compromise on his artistic integrity.

